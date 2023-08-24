PREP FOOTBALL=

Appleton North 42, Green Bay Preble 6

Brookfield Central 9, Pewaukee 8

Cedar Grove-Belgium 42, Lake Mills 14

Coleman 30, Bonduel 12

D.C. Everest 24, Chippewa Falls 14

Eau Claire North 35, La Crosse Logan 34, OT

Kettle Moraine 42, Ashwaubenon 7

Kimberly 17, Bay Port 14

Monona Grove 42, Madison La Follette 7

North Fond du Lac 20, Ripon 14

Oconto 51, Green Bay West 22

Oshkosh North 36, Green Bay Southwest 6

Random Lake 20, Roncalli 7

Stoughton 28, Wisconsin Rapids 6

University School of Milwaukee 63, Dominican 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Milwaukee Madison vs. Milwaukee Pulaski, ppd.

Milwaukee South vs. Milwaukee Vincent, ppd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

