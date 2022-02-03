BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appoquinimink 64, Smyrna 59, 2OT

Charter School of Wilmington 48, Archmere Academy 18

Chester, Pa. 68, Christiana 35

Delaware Military Academy 54, Newark Charter 36

Delmar 56, Woodbridge 51

Dover 71, Milford 39

Lake Forest 49, Red Lion Christian Academy 32

MOT Charter 34, First State Military 22

Middletown 59, St. Andrew's 48

Salesianum 54, Tower Hill 46

St. Georges Tech 65, Caesar Rodney 60

William Penn 66, St. Elizabeth 58

Wilmington Friends 65, Wilmington Christian 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

