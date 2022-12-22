BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 102, Bel Air 63

Bullis 64, St. John Paul the Great, Va. 32

St. Maria Goretti 63, Christian Brothers College, Mo. 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

