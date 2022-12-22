BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 102, Bel Air 63
Bullis 64, St. John Paul the Great, Va. 32
St. Maria Goretti 63, Christian Brothers College, Mo. 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 8:58 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 102, Bel Air 63
Bullis 64, St. John Paul the Great, Va. 32
St. Maria Goretti 63, Christian Brothers College, Mo. 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.