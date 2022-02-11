GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Corbett 45, Molalla 35
Country Christian 41, Colton 39
Crow 42, Triangle Lake 29
Dayton 57, Scio 39
Eddyville 68, McKenzie 17
Faith Bible 49, Portland Christian 9
Forest Grove 40, Hillsboro 22
Grand View Christian 36, Willamette Valley Christian 25
Gresham 44, Reynolds 31
Jordan Valley 38, Vale 30
Lakeview 50, Illinois Valley 17
McKay 43, Sprague 37
Newberg 42, Century 32
Philomath 54, Newport 16
Powder Valley 54, Joseph 23
Prairie City 34, Huntington 18
Regis 37, Oakridge 29
Ridgeview 33, Crook County 25
Riverdale 56, Westside Christian 33
Rogue Valley Adventist 40, North Lake/Paisley 24
Sherwood 56, Liberty 44
South Salem 70, Summit 54
Southwest Christian 39, Life Christian 25
St. Paul 54, Falls City 20
Thurston 45, Eagle Point 40
Umatilla 37, Irrigon 30
Umpqua Valley Christian 58, Powers 39
West Salem 59, Mountain View 41
Western Christian High School def. Kennedy, forfeit
Yamhill-Carlton 61, Blanchet Catholic 31
Yoncalla 38, Pacific 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alsea vs. Mapleton, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/