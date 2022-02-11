GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Corbett 45, Molalla 35

Country Christian 41, Colton 39

Crow 42, Triangle Lake 29

Dayton 57, Scio 39

Eddyville 68, McKenzie 17

Faith Bible 49, Portland Christian 9

Forest Grove 40, Hillsboro 22

Grand View Christian 36, Willamette Valley Christian 25

Gresham 44, Reynolds 31

Jordan Valley 38, Vale 30

Lakeview 50, Illinois Valley 17

McKay 43, Sprague 37

Newberg 42, Century 32

Philomath 54, Newport 16

Powder Valley 54, Joseph 23

Prairie City 34, Huntington 18

Regis 37, Oakridge 29

Ridgeview 33, Crook County 25

Riverdale 56, Westside Christian 33

Rogue Valley Adventist 40, North Lake/Paisley 24

Sherwood 56, Liberty 44

South Salem 70, Summit 54

Southwest Christian 39, Life Christian 25

St. Paul 54, Falls City 20

Thurston 45, Eagle Point 40

Umatilla 37, Irrigon 30

Umpqua Valley Christian 58, Powers 39

West Salem 59, Mountain View 41

Western Christian High School def. Kennedy, forfeit

Yamhill-Carlton 61, Blanchet Catholic 31

Yoncalla 38, Pacific 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alsea vs. Mapleton, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you