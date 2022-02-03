GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beulah 67, Hazen 60

Bismarck 73, Jamestown 53

Bowman County 73, Heart River 57

Cavalier 72, Midway-Minto 62

Des Lacs-Burlington 42, Velva 39

Garrison 61, Lewis and Clark-Berthold 44

Glen Ullin-Hebron 49, New England 28

Glenburn 58, Nedrose 49

Grafton 79, Larimore 18

Grand Forks Red River 61, Fargo Shanley 50

Hettinger/Scranton 59, Beach 58

Kenmare 54, Surrey 45

Kidder County 47, LaMoure/L-M 46

Milnor-North Sargent 48, Ellendale 25

Minot 97, Turtle Mountain 62

New Rockford-Sheyenne 81, Barnes County North 16

Our Redeemer's 56, Bottineau 51

Parshall 69, Stanley 60

Powers Lake 62, Lewis and Clark North Shore 30

Richardton-Taylor 40, Killdeer 39

Richland 61, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 31

Rugby 56, North Star 33

TGU 54, South Prairie-Max Co-op 52

Thompson 55, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 21

Trenton 56, Ray 36

West Fargo 65, Fargo North 50

Westhope/Newburg 53, Rolette 34

Wilton-Wing 52, Dickinson 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Mary's vs. Williston, ccd.

