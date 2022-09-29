PREP FOOTBALL=
Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 55, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 0
Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 14, Harlan 8
Chicago Phoenix Academy 28, Orr 24
Chicago Sullivan 42, Von Steuben 35
Lindblom 62, Gage Park 0
North Lawndale 28, Kennedy 20
Payton 21, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 6
Peoria (H.S.) 66, Richwoods 12
Tilden 48, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
