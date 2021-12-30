GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bridgeport 84, North Platte St. Patrick's 52
Doniphan-Trumbull 49, Heartland 24
Hay Springs 56, Banner County 25
Lewiston 38, Dorchester 30
Wahoo 40, Yutan 28
Creighton Tournament=
Championship=
Creighton 71, Bloomfield 38
Third Place=
Wausa 39, Boyd County 32
Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout=
Championship=
Pierce 50, Auburn 42
Fifth Place=
Pender 64, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 43
Seventh Place=
Homer 64, Winnebago 49
Third Place=
Wayne 41, Hartington Cedar Catholic 36
HAC Tournament=
Championship=
Fremont 59, Lincoln Pius X 47
Silver Lake Tournament=
Championship=
Shelton 53, Silver Lake 36
Consolation=
Red Cloud 37, Exeter/Milligan 22
York 40, Amherst 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Omaha South vs. Omaha Bryan, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/