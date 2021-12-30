GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bridgeport 84, North Platte St. Patrick's 52

Doniphan-Trumbull 49, Heartland 24

Hay Springs 56, Banner County 25

Lewiston 38, Dorchester 30

Wahoo 40, Yutan 28

Creighton Tournament=

Championship=

Creighton 71, Bloomfield 38

Third Place=

Wausa 39, Boyd County 32

Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout=

Championship=

Pierce 50, Auburn 42

Fifth Place=

Pender 64, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 43

Seventh Place=

Homer 64, Winnebago 49

Third Place=

Wayne 41, Hartington Cedar Catholic 36

HAC Tournament=

Championship=

Fremont 59, Lincoln Pius X 47

Silver Lake Tournament=

Championship=

Shelton 53, Silver Lake 36

Consolation=

Red Cloud 37, Exeter/Milligan 22

York 40, Amherst 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Omaha South vs. Omaha Bryan, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you