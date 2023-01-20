BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appoquinimink 63, St. Georges Tech 58

Calvary Christian 34, Holly Grove, Md. 28

Cape Henlopen 62, Dover 60

Conrad 61, MOT Charter 58

Delaware Military Academy 60, First State Military 15

Early College 42, Sussex Academy 27

Indian River 53, Lake Forest 48

Newark 41, Mt. Pleasant 35

Newark Charter 69, Charter School of Wilmington 45

Polytech 67, Sussex Technical 50

Seaford 68, Laurel 63

Sussex Central 44, Smyrna 39

Woodbridge 71, Delmar 61

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

