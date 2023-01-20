BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appoquinimink 63, St. Georges Tech 58
Calvary Christian 34, Holly Grove, Md. 28
Cape Henlopen 62, Dover 60
Conrad 61, MOT Charter 58
Delaware Military Academy 60, First State Military 15
Early College 42, Sussex Academy 27
Indian River 53, Lake Forest 48
Newark 41, Mt. Pleasant 35
Newark Charter 69, Charter School of Wilmington 45
Polytech 67, Sussex Technical 50
Seaford 68, Laurel 63
Sussex Central 44, Smyrna 39
Woodbridge 71, Delmar 61
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
