PREP FOOTBALL=

Benjamin 49, Jensen Beach 30

Boca Raton Community 40, Olympic Heights 0

Boynton Beach 42, West Boca Raton Community 7

Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 28, Gulliver Prep 0

Christopher Columbus Catholic 23, Miami Northwestern 19

Coral Springs Charter 48, Tradition Prep 16

Faith Christian 28, Legacy Christian 6

Gulf Breeze 38, Pensacola 8

John I. Leonard 21, Suncoast 20, OT

Monarch 20, Douglas 14

Mount Dora 48, South Lake 47

North Miami Beach 22, Monsignor Pace 13

Parrish Community 28, LaBelle 20

Piper 30, McArthur 29

SLAM Palm Beach 22, Somerset Academy Key 20

Sebastian River 10, Port St. Lucie 6

St. Andrew's 42, Fort Lauderdale University 6

St. Cloud 38, Winter Springs 16

Westland Hialeah 39, Miami Springs 12

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

