PREP FOOTBALL=
Benjamin 49, Jensen Beach 30
Boca Raton Community 40, Olympic Heights 0
Boynton Beach 42, West Boca Raton Community 7
Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 28, Gulliver Prep 0
Christopher Columbus Catholic 23, Miami Northwestern 19
Coral Springs Charter 48, Tradition Prep 16
Faith Christian 28, Legacy Christian 6
Gulf Breeze 38, Pensacola 8
John I. Leonard 21, Suncoast 20, OT
Monarch 20, Douglas 14
Mount Dora 48, South Lake 47
North Miami Beach 22, Monsignor Pace 13
Parrish Community 28, LaBelle 20
Piper 30, McArthur 29
SLAM Palm Beach 22, Somerset Academy Key 20
Sebastian River 10, Port St. Lucie 6
St. Andrew's 42, Fort Lauderdale University 6
St. Cloud 38, Winter Springs 16
Westland Hialeah 39, Miami Springs 12
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
