BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bridger Valley Tournament=

Lyman 61, Rich County, Utah 42

Mountain View 61, Big Piney 55

Burns Winter Classic=

Moorcroft 57, Arvada, Colo. 38

Southeast 63, Guernsey-Sunrise 43

Gillette Early Bird Tournament=

Rock Springs 74, Campbell County 55

Scottsbluff, Neb. 75, Buffalo 57

St. Thomas More, S.D. 55, Worland 37

Thunder Basin 63, Cody 30

Oil City Tip-off Tournament=

Casper Natrona 78, Evanston 39

Cheyenne Central 80, Green River 68

Strannigan Tournament=

Laramie 64, Star Valley 56

Pinedale 68, Rawlins 47

