BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bridger Valley Tournament=
Lyman 61, Rich County, Utah 42
Mountain View 61, Big Piney 55
Burns Winter Classic=
Moorcroft 57, Arvada, Colo. 38
Southeast 63, Guernsey-Sunrise 43
Gillette Early Bird Tournament=
Rock Springs 74, Campbell County 55
Scottsbluff, Neb. 75, Buffalo 57
St. Thomas More, S.D. 55, Worland 37
Thunder Basin 63, Cody 30
Oil City Tip-off Tournament=
Casper Natrona 78, Evanston 39
Cheyenne Central 80, Green River 68
Strannigan Tournament=
Laramie 64, Star Valley 56
Pinedale 68, Rawlins 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
