PREP FOOTBALL=

Appleton North 45, Green Bay Southwest 7

Badger 34, Greendale 7

Baldwin-Woodville 54, Kewaskum 21

Bangor 31, Melrose-Mindoro 0

Cashton 39, Ithaca 6

Chilton 46, Crivitz 27

Chippewa Falls 17, Holmen 14

Coleman 46, Peshtigo 6

D.C. Everest 40, Green Bay Preble 21

Evansville 14, Clinton 7

Fall River/Rio 33, Parkview 11

Glenwood City 47, Eleva-Strum 6

Hudson 31, Marshfield 0

Kaukauna 42, Ashwaubenon 14

Kenosha St Joseph 35, Shoreland Lutheran 0

La Crosse Central 21, Eau Claire North 0

Lake Mills 25, Wisconsin Dells 12

Menomonie 21, Rice Lake 12

Middleton 35, Bay Port 29

Milwaukee Pulaski 38, Milw. Bay View 2

Neenah 49, De Pere 37

Pewaukee 49, Milwaukee Riverside University 6

Pittsville 36, Augusta 14

Racine Park 19, Beloit Memorial 12

River Falls 33, Wisconsin Rapids 7

Sun Prairie 57, Monona Grove 34

Sun Prairie West 43, Madison East 7

Viroqua 48, Dodgeville 6

Wauwatosa East 44, Kingdom Prep 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

