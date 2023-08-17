PREP FOOTBALL=
Appleton North 45, Green Bay Southwest 7
Badger 34, Greendale 7
Baldwin-Woodville 54, Kewaskum 21
Bangor 31, Melrose-Mindoro 0
Cashton 39, Ithaca 6
Chilton 46, Crivitz 27
Chippewa Falls 17, Holmen 14
Coleman 46, Peshtigo 6
D.C. Everest 40, Green Bay Preble 21
Evansville 14, Clinton 7
Fall River/Rio 33, Parkview 11
Glenwood City 47, Eleva-Strum 6
Hudson 31, Marshfield 0
Kaukauna 42, Ashwaubenon 14
Kenosha St Joseph 35, Shoreland Lutheran 0
La Crosse Central 21, Eau Claire North 0
Lake Mills 25, Wisconsin Dells 12
Menomonie 21, Rice Lake 12
Middleton 35, Bay Port 29
Milwaukee Pulaski 38, Milw. Bay View 2
Neenah 49, De Pere 37
Pewaukee 49, Milwaukee Riverside University 6
Pittsville 36, Augusta 14
Racine Park 19, Beloit Memorial 12
River Falls 33, Wisconsin Rapids 7
Sun Prairie 57, Monona Grove 34
Sun Prairie West 43, Madison East 7
Viroqua 48, Dodgeville 6
Wauwatosa East 44, Kingdom Prep 6
