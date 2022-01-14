PREP HOCKEY=

Austin 7, Winona 0

Bemidji 2, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 0

Benilde-St. Margaret's 4, Blake 1

Burnsville 6, Eagan 2

Chaska/Chanhassen 5, New Prague 4

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 3, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 1

East Ridge 2, North/Tartan 1

Eastview 5, Lakeville North 4

Farmington 4, Lakeville South 2

Holy Angels 5, Minneapolis 2

Holy Family Catholic 4, Gentry 2

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1, Waconia 0

Mankato East 6, Rochester Mayo 0

Marshall 6, Fairmont 1

Moorhead 6, Thief River Falls 0

New Ulm 6, Delano/Rockford 2

North Shore Storm 9, International Falls 0

Northfield 2, Owatonna 2, OT

Orono 9, Bloomington Jefferson 2

Osseo/Park Center 2, Armstrong/Cooper 0

Princeton 3, Rochester Century 0

Prior Lake 2, Apple Valley 1

Shakopee 4, Rosemount 0

St. Cloud 5, Buffalo 4

Visitation 6, Waseca 3

Willmar 13, Morris/Benson Area 0

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

