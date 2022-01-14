PREP HOCKEY=
Austin 7, Winona 0
Bemidji 2, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 0
Benilde-St. Margaret's 4, Blake 1
Burnsville 6, Eagan 2
Chaska/Chanhassen 5, New Prague 4
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 3, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 1
East Ridge 2, North/Tartan 1
Eastview 5, Lakeville North 4
Farmington 4, Lakeville South 2
Holy Angels 5, Minneapolis 2
Holy Family Catholic 4, Gentry 2
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1, Waconia 0
Mankato East 6, Rochester Mayo 0
Marshall 6, Fairmont 1
Moorhead 6, Thief River Falls 0
New Ulm 6, Delano/Rockford 2
North Shore Storm 9, International Falls 0
Northfield 2, Owatonna 2, OT
Orono 9, Bloomington Jefferson 2
Osseo/Park Center 2, Armstrong/Cooper 0
Princeton 3, Rochester Century 0
Prior Lake 2, Apple Valley 1
Shakopee 4, Rosemount 0
St. Cloud 5, Buffalo 4
Visitation 6, Waseca 3
Willmar 13, Morris/Benson Area 0
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/