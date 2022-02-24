BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 60, Westfield Area 39
Alma 76, Gilmanton 49
Almond-Bancroft 52, Wild Rose 37
Appleton North 48, Hortonville 37
Arrowhead 66, Muskego 61, OT
Ashwaubenon 65, Pulaski 53
Barneveld 57, Black Hawk 36
Bay Port 88, Sheboygan South 69
Bayfield 82, Butternut 52
Beaver Dam 54, Monona Grove 51
Belleville 92, Wisconsin Heights 45
Benton 59, Shullsburg 52
Big Foot 70, Clinton 52
Bloomer 60, Colby 43
Brillion 98, New Holstein 37
Brodhead 84, Jefferson 54
Brookfield Central 83, Hamilton 80
Brookfield East 86, Marquette University 62
Burlington 54, Waterford 38
Campbellsport 66, St. Marys Springs 53
Cashton 93, New Lisbon 60
Catholic Memorial 80, Kettle Moraine 65
Chilton 61, Two Rivers 43
Clear Lake 69, Bruce 47
Columbus 63, Lakeside Lutheran 40
Cuba City 82, Darlington 54
D.C. Everest 78, Wausau East 64
De Pere 64, Sheboygan North 46
DeForest 74, Milton 73, OT
Dodgeville 77, Richland Center 45
Dominican 84, Racine St. Catherine's 78
Durand 78, Mondovi 39
Edgewood 67, Reedsburg Area 45
Evansville 60, Edgerton 54
Fall River 74, Rio 44
Franklin 59, Racine Case 57
Freedom 53, Marinette 46
Gibraltar 76, Algoma 41
Gillett 54, Suring 41
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 70, Southern Door 60
Gresham Community 78, Northland Lutheran 66
Hartford Union 63, Grafton 62
Horicon 58, Valley Christian 29
Hudson 53, Menomonie 37
Iola-Scandinavia 70, Laona-Wabeno 25
Iola-Scandinavia 73, Manawa 45
Iowa-Grant 82, Riverdale 51
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 55, Catholic Central 41
Kewaunee 64, Sturgeon Bay 43
Kingdom Prep Lutheran 91, Living Word Lutheran 52
La Crosse Central 52, Aquinas 36
La Farge 52, Kickapoo 51
Ladysmith 89, Webster 41
Little Chute 51, Wrightstown 38
Lourdes Academy 75, Coleman 67
Luck 92, Lake Holcombe 54
Luther 71, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 44
Luxemburg-Casco 65, Waupaca 61
Madison East 74, Janesville Parker 64
Madison Memorial 59, Verona Area 54
Madison West 76, Sun Prairie 70
Manawa 64, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 22
Marathon 59, Assumption 47
Marshfield 62, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 53
Mayville 66, Laconia 56
McFarland 80, East Troy 54
Medford Area 78, Hurley 52
Melrose-Mindoro 51, Blair-Taylor 49
Menasha 53, Green Bay East 51
Merrill 71, Wausau West 58
Milw. Washington 77, Milwaukee Pulaski 49
Milwaukee Obama SCTE 98, Milw. Bay View 76
Mount Horeb 72, Baraboo 39
Neenah 78, Kaukauna 67
New London 51, Green Bay West 41
Newman Catholic 78, Stratford 71
Nicolet 66, West Bend East 61
Notre Dame 70, Green Bay Southwest 68
Oconomowoc 70, Waukesha North 63
Oconto 77, Sevastopol 30
Oneida Nation 79, Saint Thomas Aquinas 30
Oostburg 68, Random Lake 38
Oregon 65, Sauk Prairie 57
Oshkosh North 90, Appleton West 54
Owen-Withee 64, McDonell Central 50
Pardeeville 65, Cambria-Friesland 57
Pecatonica 58, Juda 43
Platteville 76, River Valley 56
Potosi 58, Highland 48
Prairie du Chien 57, Lancaster 40
Prescott 74, Amery 50
River Falls 74, Chippewa Falls 46
Roncalli 51, Kiel 47
Saint Lawrence Seminary 81, Central Wisconsin Christian 71
Saint Thomas More 71, Racine Lutheran 61
Seymour 62, West De Pere 55
Sheboygan Area Luth. 85, Manitowoc Lutheran 50
Solon Springs 87, Lac Courte Oreilles 27
Somerset 37, Saint Croix Central 35
Southwestern 75, Mineral Point 69
Spencer 62, Osseo-Fairchild 40
Thorp 65, Greenwood 44
Turner 61, Whitewater 45
Watertown Luther Prep 54, Lake Mills 34
Waunakee 88, Fort Atkinson 59
Wautoma 75, Mauston 68
Wauwatosa East 61, Menomonee Falls 57
Wayland Academy 54, Dodgeland 32
West Allis Nathan Hale 63, Germantown 54
Whitefish Bay 57, Slinger 33
Whitehall 70, Cochrane-Fountain City 64
Wilmot Union 75, Badger 36
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 75, Lomira 50
Wisconsin Dells 87, Nekoosa 54
Xavier 78, Shawano 70
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/