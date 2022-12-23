GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Champlain Valley Union 52, Thetford Academy 32

Essex 62, Mount Mansfield Union 56

Lyndon Institute 58, Enosburg Falls 40

North Country Union 43, Burr & Burton Academy 21

Northfield 47, Danville 30

Oxbow Union 56, Rivendell, N.H. 17

Rutland 42, St. Johnsbury Academy 36

South Burlington 36, Lake Region Union 29

Spaulding 44, Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 38

White River Valley 51, Springfield 18

