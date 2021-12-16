BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Briar Woods 70, Dominion 57

Broadwater Academy 86, Worcester Prep School, Md. 53

Cave Spring 59, Blacksburg 39

East Rockingham 52, Madison County 50

Fairfax Christian 63, Springdale Prep, Md. 56

Glen Allen 61, Midlothian 44

Liberty Christian 53, Heritage-Lynchburg 45

Loudoun County 55, Tuscarora 47

Loudoun Valley 47, Potomac Falls 41

Mills Godwin 66, Atlee 51

Riverheads 61, Bath County 26

Woodgrove 58, Lightridge 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you