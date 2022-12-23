GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Colony, Alaska 52, Morgan 50

Nike Tournament of Champions=

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 57, Lone Peak 47

Tarkanian Classic=

Bingham 64, Atwater, Calif. 48

Brentwood, Calif. 54, Timpview 48

Brighton 58, Desert Hills 46

Cherokee Trail, Colo. 58, West Jordan 44

Jordan 60, Casper Natrona, Wyo. 49

Skyridge 70, Vanden, Calif. 62

West 63, Cimarron-Memorial, Nev. 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

