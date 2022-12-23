GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Colony, Alaska 52, Morgan 50
Nike Tournament of Champions=
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 57, Lone Peak 47
Tarkanian Classic=
Bingham 64, Atwater, Calif. 48
Brentwood, Calif. 54, Timpview 48
Brighton 58, Desert Hills 46
Cherokee Trail, Colo. 58, West Jordan 44
Jordan 60, Casper Natrona, Wyo. 49
Skyridge 70, Vanden, Calif. 62
West 63, Cimarron-Memorial, Nev. 31
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.