GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Danville 49, Whiteland 38
Floyd Central 49, Crawford Co. 28
Seymour 53, Rushville 46
Trinity Lutheran 50, N. Harrison 40
Washington 66, Ev. Memorial 53
Westville 43, Boone Grove 39
Connersville Classic=
Championship=
Madison 40, Connersville 37
First Round=
Connersville 50, Cowan 27
Madison 72, Winchester 61
Third Place=
Winchester 82, Cowan 46
Delphi Tournament=
Championship=
Delphi 42, N. Montgomery 38
Northview Tournament=
Championship=
Northview 47, Parke Heritage 43
Fifth Place=
S. Vermillion 41, Cloverdale 36
Seventh Place=
Riverton Parke 48, Clay City 38
Third Place=
W. Vigo 40, Greencastle 25
Valparaiso Tournament=
First Round=
S. Central (Union Mills) 58, Shelbyville 43
Valparaiso 47, Knox 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/