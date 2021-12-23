GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Danville 49, Whiteland 38

Floyd Central 49, Crawford Co. 28

Seymour 53, Rushville 46

Trinity Lutheran 50, N. Harrison 40

Washington 66, Ev. Memorial 53

Westville 43, Boone Grove 39

Connersville Classic=

Championship=

Madison 40, Connersville 37

First Round=

Connersville 50, Cowan 27

Madison 72, Winchester 61

Third Place=

Winchester 82, Cowan 46

Delphi Tournament=

Championship=

Delphi 42, N. Montgomery 38

Northview Tournament=

Championship=

Northview 47, Parke Heritage 43

Fifth Place=

S. Vermillion 41, Cloverdale 36

Seventh Place=

Riverton Parke 48, Clay City 38

Third Place=

W. Vigo 40, Greencastle 25

Valparaiso Tournament=

First Round=

S. Central (Union Mills) 58, Shelbyville 43

Valparaiso 47, Knox 33

