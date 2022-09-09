PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Ada-Borup def. NCEUH, 25-16, 26-24, 25-17

Aitkin def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-23, 22-25, 25-18, 20-25, 15-7

Albany def. Mora, 25-16, 25-27, 25-19, 25-21

BOLD def. Montevideo, 25-14, 25-7, 25-20

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Northern Freeze, 25-13, 25-9, 25-14

Barnum def. Two Harbors, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 25-13

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Paynesville, 20-25, 28-26, 20-25, 27-25, 18-16

Belle Plaine def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-16, 25-6, 25-12

Bemidji def. Thief River Falls, 25-16, 25-14, 25-19

Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-20, 25-16, 25-8

Bethlehem Academy def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 25-17, 25-12, 25-10

Bigfork def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 3-0

Blaine def. Coon Rapids, 25-8, 25-7, 25-9

Blake def. Breck, 26-24, 25-19, 26-24

Blue Earth Area def. Waseca, 27-25, 25-23, 25-20

Braham def. Lakeview Christian Academy, 25-15, 25-6, 25-15

Brandon-Evansville def. Parkers Prairie, 3-0

Breckenridge def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-14, 25-14, 25-12

Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Upsala, 25-11, 25-19, 25-22

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, 25-18, 26-24, 27-25, 25-22

Buffalo def. Spring Lake Park, 3-0

Caledonia def. La Crescent, 25-19, 25-14, 25-13

Canby def. Renville County West, 25-11, 25-17, 25-11

Cannon Falls def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 25-16, 24-26, 25-23, 25-17

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Red Rock Central, 25-13, 25-16, 25-19

Champlin Park def. Andover, 25-20, 25-12, 25-8

Chanhassen def. St. Louis Park, 25-13, 25-9, 25-18

Chaska def. Waconia, 25-16, 25-15, 20-25, 22-25, 15-9

Chatfield def. Dover-Eyota, 25-12, 25-9, 25-10

Cleveland def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-21, 15-25, 25-13, 25-23

Concordia Academy def. St. Croix Prep, 19-25, 19-25, 25-13, 25-22, 15-9

Delano def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-10, 25-14, 25-18

Detroit Lakes def. Park Rapids, 25-17, 25-22, 25-19

Eden Prairie def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-14, 25-19, 12-25, 15-25, 15-12

Eden Valley-Watkins def. Kimball, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19

Ely def. Cherry, 25-12, 25-7, 25-16

Fillmore Central def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-8, 25-6, 25-15

Floodwood def. Carlton, 25-22, 25-16, 25-22

Foley def. Pierz, 25-22, 19-25, 30-28, 25-20

Fosston def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 25-16, 25-11, 25-17

Goodhue def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-22, 19-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-13

Grand Meadow def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22

Hawley def. Barnesville, 21-25, 25-9, 21-25, 25-19, 15-12

Hayfield def. Blooming Prairie, 25-20, 25-15, 23-25, 25-20

Henning def. Verndale, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17

Hermantown def. Proctor, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18

Hillcrest Lutheran def. Hancock, 25-12, 25-15, 28-26, 0-0

Holdingford def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 25-20

Kingsland def. Southland, 25-23, 25-16, 13-25, 15-25, 16-14

Kittson County Central def. East Grand Forks, 3-2

Lake of the Woods def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-21, 25-21, 18-25, 25-14

Lakeview def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-21, 12-25, 25-23, 26-24

Liberty Classical def. Minnesota Academy for the Deaf, 25-11, 25-18, 25-17

Luverne def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 26-24, 25-19, 25-20

MACCRAY def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-8, 25-23, 25-15

Mabel-Canton def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-8, 25-7, 25-15

Mahtomedi def. Apple Valley, 25-16, 26-28, 25-15, 25-20

Maple Grove def. Centennial, 20-25, 25-23, 15-25, 25-16

Maple Lake def. Royalton, 25-20, 25-16, 26-24

Maple River def. St. Clair, 3-0

Maranatha Christian def. St. Agnes, 25-18, 25-22, 25-19

Martin County West def. Alden-Conger, 25-22, 18-25, 13-25, 25-19, 15-13

Mayer-Lutheran def. Tri-City United, 25-18, 25-13, 25-23

Medford def. Triton, 3-2

Menahga def. Pillager, 3-0

Milaca def. Little Falls, 24-26, 23-25, 25-18, 25-18, 15-13

Mille Lacs Co-op def. Ogilvie, 25-15, 25-15, 25-8

Minneapolis Southwest def. Minneapolis North, 3-1

Minnehaha Academy def. Mounds Park Academy, 17-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-17

Minneota def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-11, 25-9, 25-12

Monticello def. Big Lake, 29-27, 25-22, 25-20

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta def. Benson, 3-1

Mountain Iron-Buhl def. Northeast Range, 25-15, 25-22, 25-11

Nevis def. Cass Lake-Bena, 25-5, 25-10, 25-9

New London-Spicer def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 24-26, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22, 15-12

New Prague def. Orono, 25-16, 25-23, 25-19

New Ulm def. Fairmont, 3-0

Nicollet def. Mankato Loyola, 25-14, 25-20, 25-18

North Branch def. St. Francis, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13

North Woods def. Mesabi East, 25-14, 24-26, 25-17, 25-20

Northfield def. Mankato West, 25-8, 25-7, 25-8

Norwood-Young America def. Sibley East, 12-19, 25-12, 25-11

Nova Classical Academy def. New Life Academy, 25-19, 25-11, 25-27, 27-25

Osakis def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-16, 28-26, 25-14

Park Christian def. Fertile-Beltrami, 22-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16

Pelican Rapids def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-21

Pequot Lakes def. Staples-Motley, 3-0

Perham def. Frazee, 25-12, 25-17, 25-5

Pine City def. Hinckley-Finlayson, 25-17, 25-10, 25-19

Pipestone def. Adrian, 3-0

Providence Academy def. St. Paul Academy, 25-15, 25-20, 25-12

Red Lake Falls def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-14

Rochester Century def. Red Wing, 25-14, 25-12, 25-11

Rochester John Marshall def. Winona, 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 10-25, 15-12

Rochester Mayo def. Faribault, 25-14, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15

Rogers def. Park Center, 25-6, 25-11, 25-13

Roseau def. Warroad, 3-1

Rosemount def. Woodbury, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22

Rothsay def. Battle Lake, 25-11, 18-25, 25-23, 25-17

Rush City def. East Central, 25-16, 25-13, 25-10

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-10, 25-17, 25-22

Sacred Heart def. Crookston, 25-16, 25-17, 25-12

Sartell-St. Stephen def. Fergus Falls, 3-0

Sauk Centre def. Melrose, 25-22, 25-11, 25-12

Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Becker, 25-22, 25-18, 19-12

Simley def. South St. Paul, 25-23, 25-21, 25-13

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's def. Wabasso, 19-25, 14-25, 25-21, 25-18, 15-11

Sleepy Eye def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 3-0

South Ridge def. Cook County, 25-11, 25-21, 25-8

Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Edgerton, 25-21, 25-20, 19-25, 25-17

Spring Grove def. Lanesboro, 25-20, 25-9, 25-22

St. Charles def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-23, 25-10, 28-26

St. Cloud Cathedral def. Zimmerman, 25-22, 25-15, 15-7

St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15

St. Michael-Albertville def. Moorhead, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-13

St. Paul Central def. St. Paul Harding, 25-11, 25-14, 25-20

St. Paul Como Park def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-10, 25-21, 25-12

St. Peter def. St. James Area, 3-0

Stewartville def. Lake City, 25-12, 25-11, 25-20

Tartan def. Two Rivers, 3-0

Totino-Grace def. Osseo, 26-24, 25-18, 21-25, 25-23

Underwood def. Ashby, 25-9, 25-17, 25-11

United Christian def. Eagle Ridge Academy Charter, 18-25, 25-18, 25-11, 25-11

Wadena-Deer Creek def. Sebeka, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15

Watertown-Mayer def. Mound Westonka, 25-11, 25-22, 26-28, 25-19

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. New Richland-H-E-G

Wayzata def. Lakeville South, 25-15, 25-16, 19-25, 25-14

West Central def. Minnewaska, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20

West Lutheran def. North Lakes Academy, 25-7, 25-7, 25-6

Willmar def. Brainerd, 25-23, 25-20, 26-24

Windom def. Worthington, 28-30, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17, 15-10

Winona Cotter def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you