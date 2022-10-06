PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Centennial def. Blaine, 25-14, 23-25, 25-18, 25-18

Delano def. Hutchinson, 25-23, 25-18, 25-14

East Grand Forks def. Crookston, 25-10, 25-20, 25-12

East Ridge def. Forest Lake, 25-11, 25-19, 25-14

Grand Meadow def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-8, 25-13, 25-14

Hillcrest Lutheran def. Rothsay, 25-6, 25-17, 25-19, 0-0

International Falls def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-10, 25-5, 25-9

Kasson-Mantorville def. Red Wing, 25-10, 25-13, 25-20

Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Goodhue, 25-7, 25-20, 25-14

Lake of the Woods def. Roseau, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20

Lakeville South def. Minneapolis Southwest, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23

Liberty Classical def. Twin Cities Academy, 26-24, 25-15, 25-12

Mabel-Canton def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-7, 25-3, 25-2

Marshall def. Windom, 25-10, 25-13, 25-16

Minneapolis South def. Minneapolis Edison, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-21

Minnehaha Academy def. St. Paul Academy, 25-14, 25-15, 25-15

Minnetonka def. St. Michael-Albertville, 25-17, 25-15, 22-25, 25-21

Monticello def. North Branch, 25-20, 25-19, 22-25, 25-10

Mounds Park Academy def. Blake, 25-13, 25-16, 25-16

Paynesville def. Royalton, 25-16, 25-15, 25-15

Rochester Mayo def. Austin, 25-14, 25-7, 25-12

Roseville def. White Bear Lake, 25-22, 26-24, 25-16

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Lakeview, 25-12, 25-8, 25-18

Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-18, 25-12, 25-23

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Mound Westonka, 25-10, 25-8, 25-11

Stillwater def. Irondale, 25-11, 25-18, 25-9

Watertown-Mayer def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-23, 25-21, 27-25

Wayzata def. Buffalo, 25-15, 25-10, 25-19

