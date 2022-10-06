PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Centennial def. Blaine, 25-14, 23-25, 25-18, 25-18
Delano def. Hutchinson, 25-23, 25-18, 25-14
East Grand Forks def. Crookston, 25-10, 25-20, 25-12
East Ridge def. Forest Lake, 25-11, 25-19, 25-14
Grand Meadow def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-8, 25-13, 25-14
Hillcrest Lutheran def. Rothsay, 25-6, 25-17, 25-19, 0-0
International Falls def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-10, 25-5, 25-9
Kasson-Mantorville def. Red Wing, 25-10, 25-13, 25-20
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Goodhue, 25-7, 25-20, 25-14
Lake of the Woods def. Roseau, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20
Lakeville South def. Minneapolis Southwest, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23
Liberty Classical def. Twin Cities Academy, 26-24, 25-15, 25-12
Mabel-Canton def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-7, 25-3, 25-2
Marshall def. Windom, 25-10, 25-13, 25-16
Minneapolis South def. Minneapolis Edison, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-21
Minnehaha Academy def. St. Paul Academy, 25-14, 25-15, 25-15
Minnetonka def. St. Michael-Albertville, 25-17, 25-15, 22-25, 25-21
Monticello def. North Branch, 25-20, 25-19, 22-25, 25-10
Mounds Park Academy def. Blake, 25-13, 25-16, 25-16
Paynesville def. Royalton, 25-16, 25-15, 25-15
Rochester Mayo def. Austin, 25-14, 25-7, 25-12
Roseville def. White Bear Lake, 25-22, 26-24, 25-16
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Lakeview, 25-12, 25-8, 25-18
Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-18, 25-12, 25-23
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Mound Westonka, 25-10, 25-8, 25-11
Stillwater def. Irondale, 25-11, 25-18, 25-9
Watertown-Mayer def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-23, 25-21, 27-25
Wayzata def. Buffalo, 25-15, 25-10, 25-19
