GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 75, Olmsted Falls 70

Akr. Manchester 49, Akr. Coventry 24

Antwerp 41, Hicksville 28

Archbold 57, Delta 41

Ashland Crestview 47, Loudonville 42

Athens 38, Bidwell River Valley 37

Atwater Waterloo 47, Sebring McKinley 13

Bainbridge Paint Valley 49, Piketon 34

Batavia 36, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 33

Berlin Center Western Reserve 62, Mineral Ridge 41

Bishop Watterson 39, Cols. DeSales 10

Blanchester 54, Bethel-Tate 53

Bloomdale Elmwood 46, Elmore Woodmore 42

Brookfield 54, Leavittsburg LaBrae 20

Bryan 57, Hamler Patrick Henry 29

Caldwell 60, Barnesville 45

Caledonia River Valley 53, Marion Harding 40

Camden Preble Shawnee 60, Union City Mississinawa Valley 43

Canfield S. Range 32, Hubbard 24

Carrollton 52, E. Can. 26

Chillicothe Huntington 66, Williamsport Westfall 56

Chillicothe Unioto 62, Southeastern 35

Cin. Indian Hill 68, Reading 20

Cin. Mercy-McAuley 39, Cin. St. Ursula 31

Cin. Summit Country Day 77, Norwood 40

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 43, S. Point 37, OT

Coldwater 48, Ft. Recovery 41

Cols. Briggs 50, West 44

Columbiana 39, Leetonia 36

Columbiana Crestview 37, Newton Falls 24

Convoy Crestview 72, Ada 31

Cortland Lakeview 45, Niles McKinley 21

Cortland Maplewood 56, Southington Chalker 15

Cory-Rawson 57, Pandora-Gilboa 27

Crestline 32, Kidron Cent. Christian 22

Creston Norwayne 54, Rittman 10

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 64, Wooster Triway 37

Day. Meadowdale 46, Day. Stivers 18

Delphos Jefferson 51, Leipsic 40

Dover 48, Wintersville Indian Creek 32

Doylestown Chippewa 60, West Salem Northwestern 43

Eastlake North 51, Madison 46

Edon 55, Pettisville 42

Elida 30, Wapakoneta 29

Fairport Harbor Harding 55, Kinsman Badger 33

Findlay Liberty-Benton 52, N. Baltimore 18

Fostoria 79, Pemberville Eastwood 67

Frankfort Adena 57, Chillicothe Zane Trace 21

Fremont Ross 47, Findlay 31

Galion 38, Ontario 28

Garfield Hts. Trinity 60, Middlefield Cardinal 20

Gates Mills Hawken 78, Orange 42

Genoa Area 52, Millbury Lake 49

Genoa Christian 47, Lancaster Christian, Pa. 28

Glouster Trimble 62, Stewart Federal Hocking 23

Granville Christian 38, Northside Christian 21

Greenville 50, Wilmington 21

Hanoverton United 49, E. Palestine 20

Harrod Allen E. 51, Van Wert Lincolnview 47

Hillsboro 63, Chillicothe 43

Holgate 42, Stryker 35

Ironton St. Joseph 50, New Boston Glenwood 41

Latham Western 62, Portsmouth Clay 30

Lees Creek E. Clinton 56, Williamsburg 17

Leesburg Fairfield 60, Lynchburg-Clay 55

Liberty Center 54, Swanton 15

Lima Bath 47, Defiance 19

Linsly, W.Va. 63, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 51

Lisbon David Anderson 44, Wellsville 39, 2OT

London Madison Plains 42, Spring. NE 22

Lorain 53, Bedford 30

Loveland 55, Cin. Anderson 29

Mansfield Christian 55, Greenwich S. Cent. 44

Mansfield Madison 41, Mansfield Sr. 40

Marion Elgin 51, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 48

Marion Pleasant 79, Bellville Clear Fork 78, 4OT

McArthur Vinton County 60, Pomeroy Meigs 54

McComb 33, Arcadia 25

McDonald 43, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 38

Miamisburg 60, Clayton Northmont 22

Milton-Union 62, Day. Northridge 16

Minford 62, Beaver Eastern 58

Minster 58, St. Henry 30

Montpelier 39, W. Unity Hilltop 30

Morral Ridgedale 46, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 31

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 46, Arlington 37

Mt. Orab Western Brown 64, New Richmond 45

Mt. Vernon 47, Lexington 43

Nelsonville-York 73, Wellston 31

New Bremen 56, Versailles 36

New Carlisle Tecumseh 64, Spring. NW 24

New Lebanon Dixie 47, Bradford 36

New Madison Tri-Village 73, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 10

New Middletown Spring. 66, Lowellville 41

New Paris National Trail 56, Newton Local 38

New Philadelphia 60, Wooster 39

Norton 54, Akr. Springfield 25

Oak Hill 32, Lucasville Valley 28

Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Celina 34

Paulding 64, Defiance Tinora 55

Peebles 42, Fayetteville-Perry 38

Peninsula Woodridge 55, Lodi Cloverleaf 48

Pioneer N. Central 52, Gorham Fayette 15

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 55, Ansonia 44

Poland Seminary 63, Girard 52

Portsmouth Notre Dame 57, Franklin Furnace Green 29

Portsmouth W. 53, Waverly 49

Proctorville Fairland 64, Ironton Rock Hill 41

Rossford 61, Tontogany Otsego 28

Salineville Southern 43, Youngs. Valley Christian 22

Shelby 66, Sparta Highland 23

Sherwood Fairview 37, Haviland Wayne Trace 36

Spencerville 58, Bluffton 49

St. Marys Memorial 60, Kenton 46

St. Patrick, Ky. 53, Mowrystown Whiteoak 46

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 52, Rayland Buckeye 19

Strasburg-Franklin 38, Lore City Buckeye Trail 21

Streetsboro 59, Mogadore Field 47

Struthers 38, Jefferson Area 32

Tipp City Bethel 34, Casstown Miami E. 31, OT

Tol. Cent. Cath. 55, Tol. St. Ursula 29

Tol. Christian 75, Northwood 33

Tol. Maumee Valley 58, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 39

Tol. Whitmer 51, Oregon Clay 36

Trenton Edgewood 50, Middletown Madison Senior 36

Van Buren 66, Vanlue 18

Van Wert 57, Lima Shawnee 48

Vienna Mathews 66, Warren Lordstown 11

W. Liberty-Salem 48, W. Jefferson 35

Warren Champion 61, Campbell Memorial 17

Waterford 54, Crown City S. Gallia 43

Wauseon 62, Metamora Evergreen 49

Waynesfield-Goshen 55, Perry 46

Wheelersburg 43, McDermott Scioto NW 29

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 58, Portsmouth Sciotoville 19

Youngs. East 53, Ashtabula Lakeside 36

Youngs. Liberty 54, Garrettsville Garfield 50

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

