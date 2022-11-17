BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chandler Seton 62, Flagstaff 57
Gilbert Leading Edge 89, NFL YET College Prep Academy 34
Globe 57, Willcox 33
Goodyear Millenium 92, La Joya Community 38
Kingman 48, Kingman Academy of Learning 46
Page 70, Flagstaff Northland Prep 52
Queen Creek 69, Gila Ridge 31
Scottsdale Notre Dame 90, Casa Grande 75
Tempe 71, Bullhead City Mohave 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ganado vs. Snowflake, ccd.
