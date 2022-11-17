BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chandler Seton 62, Flagstaff 57

Gilbert Leading Edge 89, NFL YET College Prep Academy 34

Globe 57, Willcox 33

Goodyear Millenium 92, La Joya Community 38

Kingman 48, Kingman Academy of Learning 46

Page 70, Flagstaff Northland Prep 52

Queen Creek 69, Gila Ridge 31

Scottsdale Notre Dame 90, Casa Grande 75

Tempe 71, Bullhead City Mohave 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ganado vs. Snowflake, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

