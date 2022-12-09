BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamosa 63, DSST: Montview 47
Castle View 74, Doherty 66
Colby, Kan. 70, Wray 62
Crowley County 64, John Mall 32
Denver Jewish Day School 87, Longmont Christian 30
Eagle Ridge Academy 74, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 65
Estes Park 63, Loveland Classical 62
FMHS 81, Timnath 25
Frederick 86, Pueblo East 28
Glenwood Springs 59, Aspen 44
Grand Junction 53, Far Northeast 47
Grand Junction Central 57, Golden 37
James Irwin Charter School 81, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 27
Lake County 79, Center 35
Legacy 55, Douglas County 49
Leyton, Neb. 64, Peetz 48
McCook, Neb. 67, Burlington 42
McQueen, Nev. 53, Mountain Range 51
Mesa Ridge 70, The Classical Academy 19
Moffat County 59, Aspen 44
Montrose High School 61, Coal Ridge 48
Navajo Prep, N.M. 63, Montezuma-Cortez 29
Palisade 62, Mancos 52
Palmer 93, Widefield High School 51
Palmer Ridge 72, Falcon 61
Pine Creek 62, Sierra 53
Platte Valley 58, Elizabeth 41
Ponderosa 70, Durango 26
Ralston Valley 73, Cherry Creek 48
Rangeview 79, Regis Groff 26
Scott City, Kan. 66, Coronado 29
Severance 49, Resurrection Christian 47
Silver Creek 76, Berthoud 57
The Vanguard School 90, Pueblo Centennial 61
Thompson Valley 77, Pueblo South 70
University 66, Frontier Academy 22
Burns Winter Classic=
Moorcroft, Wyo. 57, Arvada 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
