BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamosa 63, DSST: Montview 47

Castle View 74, Doherty 66

Colby, Kan. 70, Wray 62

Crowley County 64, John Mall 32

Denver Jewish Day School 87, Longmont Christian 30

Eagle Ridge Academy 74, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 65

Estes Park 63, Loveland Classical 62

FMHS 81, Timnath 25

Frederick 86, Pueblo East 28

Glenwood Springs 59, Aspen 44

Grand Junction 53, Far Northeast 47

Grand Junction Central 57, Golden 37

James Irwin Charter School 81, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 27

Lake County 79, Center 35

Legacy 55, Douglas County 49

Leyton, Neb. 64, Peetz 48

McCook, Neb. 67, Burlington 42

McQueen, Nev. 53, Mountain Range 51

Mesa Ridge 70, The Classical Academy 19

Moffat County 59, Aspen 44

Montrose High School 61, Coal Ridge 48

Navajo Prep, N.M. 63, Montezuma-Cortez 29

Palisade 62, Mancos 52

Palmer 93, Widefield High School 51

Palmer Ridge 72, Falcon 61

Pine Creek 62, Sierra 53

Platte Valley 58, Elizabeth 41

Ponderosa 70, Durango 26

Ralston Valley 73, Cherry Creek 48

Rangeview 79, Regis Groff 26

Scott City, Kan. 66, Coronado 29

Severance 49, Resurrection Christian 47

Silver Creek 76, Berthoud 57

The Vanguard School 90, Pueblo Centennial 61

Thompson Valley 77, Pueblo South 70

University 66, Frontier Academy 22

Burns Winter Classic=

Moorcroft, Wyo. 57, Arvada 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

