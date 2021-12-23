GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 60, Holy Redeemer 40
Baldwin 69, Fox Chapel 36
Berlin-Brothersvalley 48, Windber 46
Blue Mountain 38, Muhlenberg 21
Butler 35, Slippery Rock 25
Cambria Heights 38, Juniata Valley 28
Central Bucks East 43, Central Bucks West 33
Columbia 55, Penn Manor 53
Dunmore 57, Western Wayne 47
Emmaus 48, East Stroudsburg South 29
Episcopal Academy 64, Bishop Shanahan 61
Greater Latrobe 52, Armstrong 50
Greensburg Central Catholic 61, Seton-LaSalle 52
Hatboro-Horsham 48, Quakertown 21
Kiski Area 55, Connellsville 33
Lakeview 57, Hickory 33
Lehighton 41, Pen Argyl 37
Methacton 47, Owen J Roberts 35
Monessen 38, East Allegheny 23
Mount Pleasant 61, Laurel Highlands 38
Norwin 47, Kennedy Catholic 29
Pequea Valley 61, Solanco 60
Portage Area 53, Meyersdale 16
Red Lion 44, Warwick 14
Shade 62, North Star 38
Souderton 49, Pennridge 45
Upper Merion 42, Pottsgrove 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Berks Catholic vs. Delone, ppd.
Laurel vs. Winchester Thurston, ccd.
Scranton vs. Hazleton Area, ppd.
Steinert, N.J. vs. West Chester Henderson, ccd.
