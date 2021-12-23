GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 60, Holy Redeemer 40

Baldwin 69, Fox Chapel 36

Berlin-Brothersvalley 48, Windber 46

Blue Mountain 38, Muhlenberg 21

Butler 35, Slippery Rock 25

Cambria Heights 38, Juniata Valley 28

Central Bucks East 43, Central Bucks West 33

Columbia 55, Penn Manor 53

Dunmore 57, Western Wayne 47

Emmaus 48, East Stroudsburg South 29

Episcopal Academy 64, Bishop Shanahan 61

Greater Latrobe 52, Armstrong 50

Greensburg Central Catholic 61, Seton-LaSalle 52

Hatboro-Horsham 48, Quakertown 21

Kiski Area 55, Connellsville 33

Lakeview 57, Hickory 33

Lehighton 41, Pen Argyl 37

Methacton 47, Owen J Roberts 35

Monessen 38, East Allegheny 23

Mount Pleasant 61, Laurel Highlands 38

Norwin 47, Kennedy Catholic 29

Pequea Valley 61, Solanco 60

Portage Area 53, Meyersdale 16

Red Lion 44, Warwick 14

Shade 62, North Star 38

Souderton 49, Pennridge 45

Upper Merion 42, Pottsgrove 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Berks Catholic vs. Delone, ppd.

Laurel vs. Winchester Thurston, ccd.

Scranton vs. Hazleton Area, ppd.

Steinert, N.J. vs. West Chester Henderson, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

