GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aitkin 56, Mora 40

Andover 55, South St. Paul 17

Austin 51, Mankato East 49

BOLD 41, Melrose 21

Barnesville 50, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 39

Barnum 76, Nashwauk-Keewatin 37

Bertha-Hewitt 50, Laporte 11

Braham 56, Rush City 40

Breckenridge 64, Hawley 43

Browerville/Eagle Valley 51, Swanville 48

Buffalo 64, St. Francis 45

Caledonia 57, Waukon, Iowa 53, 2OT

Cleveland 62, AC/GE 34

Crosby-Ironton 59, Esko 54

Duluth Marshall 80, Duluth Denfeld 30

Eagan 62, Edina 50

East Grand Forks 46, Thief River Falls 44

Floodwood 44, McGregor 23

Fosston 55, Fertile-Beltrami 43

Goodhue 69, Byron 60

Hancock 78, Ortonville 33

Holy Family Catholic 78, St. Cloud Cathedral 34

Jackson County Central 64, Martin County West 59

Jordan 64, Bloomington Kennedy 38

Kimball 53, Foley 47

Kingsland 51, LeRoy-Ostrander 27

La Crescent 52, Luther, Wis. 47

Lac qui Parle Valley 68, Dawson-Boyd 27

Lakeville North 61, Centennial 59

Maple Grove 51, Shakopee 44

Marshall 75, Worthington 40

Minneapolis North 73, St. Paul Humboldt 31

Minnehaha Academy 56, Orono 47

Mound Westonka 69, St. Anthony 61

Mounds View 49, Hill-Murray 45

New Life Academy 58, Liberty Classical 34

New Prague 58, Northfield 25

New Ulm 62, Hutchinson 55

New Ulm Cathedral 44, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 43

Nicollet 47, Mankato Loyola 35

Northern Freeze 57, Red Lake 38

Oak Grove Lutheran, N.D. 50, NCEUH 28

Osakis 60, Upsala 35

Pelican Rapids 56, Park Rapids 54

Perham 60, Frazee 41

Pine City 75, East Central 23

Pine River-Backus 75, Sebeka 40

Pipestone 75, St. James Area 58

Proctor 58, Hermantown 39

Randolph 52, Cannon Falls 42

Richfield 52, Minneapolis South 34

Rochester Century 59, Red Wing 53

Rochester Lourdes 67, Pine Island 25

Rocori 68, Paynesville 50

Rogers 69, Spring Lake Park 48

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 72, Yellow Medicine East 53

Sauk Centre 67, Minnewaska 47

Sauk Rapids-Rice 54, Brainerd 22

Silver Bay 49, Carlton 47

Southland 63, Mabel-Canton 36

Spectrum 72, PACT Charter 28

Spring Grove 60, Schaeffer Academy 45

St. Paul Harding 43, Avail Academy 37

St. Paul Highland Park 39, Nova Classical Academy 17

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 56, Canby 42

Tri-City United 61, Medford 27

United South Central 63, Immanuel Lutheran 38

Visitation 66, Hastings 57

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 76, Cherry 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brooklyn Center vs. Southwest Christian (Chaska), ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you