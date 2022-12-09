GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aitkin 56, Mora 40
Andover 55, South St. Paul 17
Austin 51, Mankato East 49
BOLD 41, Melrose 21
Barnesville 50, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 39
Barnum 76, Nashwauk-Keewatin 37
Bertha-Hewitt 50, Laporte 11
Braham 56, Rush City 40
Breckenridge 64, Hawley 43
Browerville/Eagle Valley 51, Swanville 48
Buffalo 64, St. Francis 45
Caledonia 57, Waukon, Iowa 53, 2OT
Cleveland 62, AC/GE 34
Crosby-Ironton 59, Esko 54
Duluth Marshall 80, Duluth Denfeld 30
Eagan 62, Edina 50
East Grand Forks 46, Thief River Falls 44
Floodwood 44, McGregor 23
Fosston 55, Fertile-Beltrami 43
Goodhue 69, Byron 60
Hancock 78, Ortonville 33
Holy Family Catholic 78, St. Cloud Cathedral 34
Jackson County Central 64, Martin County West 59
Jordan 64, Bloomington Kennedy 38
Kimball 53, Foley 47
Kingsland 51, LeRoy-Ostrander 27
La Crescent 52, Luther, Wis. 47
Lac qui Parle Valley 68, Dawson-Boyd 27
Lakeville North 61, Centennial 59
Maple Grove 51, Shakopee 44
Marshall 75, Worthington 40
Minneapolis North 73, St. Paul Humboldt 31
Minnehaha Academy 56, Orono 47
Mound Westonka 69, St. Anthony 61
Mounds View 49, Hill-Murray 45
New Life Academy 58, Liberty Classical 34
New Prague 58, Northfield 25
New Ulm 62, Hutchinson 55
New Ulm Cathedral 44, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 43
Nicollet 47, Mankato Loyola 35
Northern Freeze 57, Red Lake 38
Oak Grove Lutheran, N.D. 50, NCEUH 28
Osakis 60, Upsala 35
Pelican Rapids 56, Park Rapids 54
Perham 60, Frazee 41
Pine City 75, East Central 23
Pine River-Backus 75, Sebeka 40
Pipestone 75, St. James Area 58
Proctor 58, Hermantown 39
Randolph 52, Cannon Falls 42
Richfield 52, Minneapolis South 34
Rochester Century 59, Red Wing 53
Rochester Lourdes 67, Pine Island 25
Rocori 68, Paynesville 50
Rogers 69, Spring Lake Park 48
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 72, Yellow Medicine East 53
Sauk Centre 67, Minnewaska 47
Sauk Rapids-Rice 54, Brainerd 22
Silver Bay 49, Carlton 47
Southland 63, Mabel-Canton 36
Spectrum 72, PACT Charter 28
Spring Grove 60, Schaeffer Academy 45
St. Paul Harding 43, Avail Academy 37
St. Paul Highland Park 39, Nova Classical Academy 17
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 56, Canby 42
Tri-City United 61, Medford 27
United South Central 63, Immanuel Lutheran 38
Visitation 66, Hastings 57
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 76, Cherry 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brooklyn Center vs. Southwest Christian (Chaska), ccd.
