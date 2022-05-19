|Girls Softball
|OHSAA Softball Championships
|Division I
|Region 1
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 2, Youngs. Boardman 1
|Region 2
Avon 5, Amherst Steele 1
North Ridgeville 7, Berea-Midpark 1
|Region 4
Cin. Oak Hills 2, Lebanon 1
|Division II
|Region 5
Bryan 4, Elida 3
Oak Harbor 3, Tol. St. Ursula 2
|Region 7
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 4, Steubenville 3
New Concord John Glenn 4, McConnelsville Morgan 0
Thornville Sheridan 2, The Plains Athens 1
|Division III
|Region 9
Canfield South Range 5, Gates Mills Gilmour 1
Massillon Tuslaw 11, Creston Norwayne 1
Youngs. Ursuline 7, Rootstown 0
|Region 10
Castalia Margaretta 4, Upper Sandusky 0
Tontogany Otsego 7, Metamora Evergreen 1
Van Buren 13, Findlay Liberty-Benton 8
|Region 11
Portsmouth 9, Chillicothe Zane Trace 3
|Region 12
Arcanum 5, Georgetown 0
Carlisle 17, Blanchester 0
|Division IV
|Region 13
Bristolville Bristol 2, McDonald 1
|Region 14
Sycamore Mohawk 11, Plymouth 6
|Region 15
Strasburg-Franklin 5, Bowerston Conotton Valley 1
