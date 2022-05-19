Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
Division I
Region 1

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 2, Youngs. Boardman 1

Region 2

Avon 5, Amherst Steele 1

North Ridgeville 7, Berea-Midpark 1

Region 4

Cin. Oak Hills 2, Lebanon 1

Division II
Region 5

Bryan 4, Elida 3

Oak Harbor 3, Tol. St. Ursula 2

Region 7

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 4, Steubenville 3

New Concord John Glenn 4, McConnelsville Morgan 0

Thornville Sheridan 2, The Plains Athens 1

Division III
Region 9

Canfield South Range 5, Gates Mills Gilmour 1

Massillon Tuslaw 11, Creston Norwayne 1

Youngs. Ursuline 7, Rootstown 0

Region 10

Castalia Margaretta 4, Upper Sandusky 0

Tontogany Otsego 7, Metamora Evergreen 1

Van Buren 13, Findlay Liberty-Benton 8

Region 11

Portsmouth 9, Chillicothe Zane Trace 3

Region 12

Arcanum 5, Georgetown 0

Carlisle 17, Blanchester 0

Division IV
Region 13

Bristolville Bristol 2, McDonald 1

Region 14

Sycamore Mohawk 11, Plymouth 6

Region 15

Strasburg-Franklin 5, Bowerston Conotton Valley 1

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you