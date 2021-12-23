GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Austin 73, Mankato East 66
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 59, Litchfield 44
Bethlehem Academy 56, AC/GE 34
Blaine 56, Forest Lake 49
Brainerd 45, Bemidji 38
Central Minnesota Christian 47, MACCRAY 45
Chisholm 66, Hibbing 45
Esko 54, Pine City 38
Hayfield 62, Maple River 55
International Falls 71, Deer River 42
Kimball 47, Dassel-Cokato 39
Lanesboro 68, Lewiston-Altura 67
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 68, Lakeview 41
Sauk Centre 65, Royalton 44
Shakopee 85, Champlin Park 58
St. Clair 69, New Richland-H-E-G 63
St. Francis 60, Cloquet 45
Stillwater 71, Centennial 51
Superior, Wis. 55, Duluth East 37
Virginia 70, Moose Lake/Willow River 55
Waseca 44, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/