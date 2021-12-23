GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Austin 73, Mankato East 66

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 59, Litchfield 44

Bethlehem Academy 56, AC/GE 34

Blaine 56, Forest Lake 49

Brainerd 45, Bemidji 38

Central Minnesota Christian 47, MACCRAY 45

Chisholm 66, Hibbing 45

Esko 54, Pine City 38

Hayfield 62, Maple River 55

International Falls 71, Deer River 42

Kimball 47, Dassel-Cokato 39

Lanesboro 68, Lewiston-Altura 67

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 68, Lakeview 41

Sauk Centre 65, Royalton 44

Shakopee 85, Champlin Park 58

St. Clair 69, New Richland-H-E-G 63

St. Francis 60, Cloquet 45

Stillwater 71, Centennial 51

Superior, Wis. 55, Duluth East 37

Virginia 70, Moose Lake/Willow River 55

Waseca 44, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

