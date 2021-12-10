BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Battle Creek 63, Twin River 21
Bayard 59, Creek Valley 22
Beatrice 56, Crete 30
Blue Hill 73, Alma 23
Boone Central 59, Central City 57
Centennial 39, Sandy Creek 36
Clarkson/Leigh 61, Winside 27
College View Academy 64, Lewiston 46
Crofton 52, Boyd County 47
Dodge City, Kan. 70, McCook 48
Elkhorn Mount Michael 48, Ralston 45
Fort Calhoun 59, Douglas County West 52
Franklin 52, Harvard 51
Fullerton 51, Central Valley 31
Gering 57, Mitchell 43
Gretna 47, Omaha Bryan 45
Hartington Cedar Catholic 60, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 18
Hyannis 65, Mullen 54
Leyton 62, Peetz, Colo. 21
Lincoln North Star 60, Lincoln High 41
Lincoln Southeast 76, Omaha Burke 58
Louisville 42, Nebraska City 39
North Bend Central 57, West Point-Beemer 48
North Platte St. Patrick's 66, Maxwell 48
Omaha Roncalli 76, Boys Town 53
Omaha South 67, Lincoln Pius X 55
Omaha Westside 79, Omaha North 55
Osceola 68, East Butler 24
Pender 65, Lutheran High Northeast 19
Ponca 64, Randolph 32
Raymond Central 60, Wilber-Clatonia 40
Red Cloud 40, Linn, Kan. 32
Riverside 59, Humphrey St. Francis 46
Shelton 77, Wilcox-Hildreth 28
Sterling 41, Deshler 35
Syracuse 52, Johnson County Central 48
Tri County Northeast 46, Siouxland Christian, Iowa 39
Wahoo 74, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 34
Wallace 50, Sandhills/Thedford 42
Waverly 56, York 46
Winnebago 64, Omaha Nation 34
Wood River 59, St. Paul 45
Wynot 56, Guardian Angels 54, OT
Gillette Early Bird Tournament=
Scottsbluff 75, Cody, Wyo. 49
