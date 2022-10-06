PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-17, 25-23

Elkhorn Valley def. Boyd County, 25-15, 25-13, 25-9

Elm Creek def. Gibbon, 25-16, 25-16, 25-27, 25-16

Falls City def. Conestoga, 25-21, 25-19, 24-26, 25-20

Fullerton def. Palmer, 25-9, 25-14, 25-14

Grand Island def. Bellevue East, 25-21, 25-15, 25-12

Kenesaw def. Shelton, 25-12, 25-8, 25-17

Lincoln East def. Norfolk, 25-17, 25-19, 25-14

Medicine Valley def. Sandhills Valley, 25-9, 25-15, 25-19

Norris def. Elkhorn, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16

North Bend Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-13, 25-17, 25-8

St. Paul def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-11, 25-15, 3-0

Sterling def. Elmwood-Murdock, 20-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-22

Wakefield def. Creighton, 25-14, 25-17, 25-15

Amherst Triangular=

Amherst def. Axtell, 23-25, 25-15, 25-16

Anselmo-Merna Triangular=

Central Valley def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-23, 25-22

Ansley-Litchfield Triangular=

Ansley-Litchfield def. Loomis, 25-23, 19-25, 25-18

Overton def. Loomis, 25-12, 25-19

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Pool A=

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Lincoln Christian, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21

Lincoln Lutheran def. Columbus Scotus, 25-9, 25-15

Pool B=

Archbishop Bergan def. Aquinas, 25-12, 25-11

Bishop Neumann def. Aquinas, 25-17, 25-17

Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Concordia, 26-28, 25-22, 25-23

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Archbishop Bergan, 24-26, 25-12, 25-19

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Omaha Concordia, 25-14, 25-17

CWC Triangular=

Wausa def. CWC, 25-12, 25-12

Exeter-Milligan Triangular=

Cross County def. Dorchester, 22-25, 25-13, 25-13

Cross County def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-17, 25-23

Hay Springs Triangular=

Hay Springs def. Hemingford, 25-20, 25-22

Hemingford def. Lakota Tech, S.D., 25-11, 25-19, 28-26

Louisville Triangular=

Fort Calhoun def. Louisville

Lutheran High Northeast Triangular=

Guardian Angels def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-16, 25-21

Guardian Angels def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-18, 26-24

Minden Triangular=

Ogallala def. Broken Bow, 28-26, 25-21

Omaha Marian Triangular=

Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Marian, 20-25, 25-15, 25-17

Lincoln Pius X def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-21, 25-17

Palmyra Triangular=

Palmyra def. Johnson-Brock, 25-23, 25-22

Pawnee City Triangular=

Diller-Odell def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-14, 25-18

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Pawnee City, 23-25, 25-15, 25-22

Sandy Creek Triangular=

High Plains Community def. Fillmore Central, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17

St. Edward Triangular=

Nebraska Christian def. Osceola, 25-8, 25-16

Nebraska Christian def. St. Edward, 25-14, 25-10

Osceola def. St. Edward, 25-7, 25-9

Sutton Triangular=

David City def. Sutton, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18

Fairbury def. David City, 17-25, 25-21, 25-6

Twin Loup Triangular=

Twin Loup def. Riverside, 25-19, 25-11

Twin River Triangular=

Howells/Dodge def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-18, 25-23

Howells/Dodge def. Twin River, 25-11, 25-10

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Twin River, 25-14, 25-12

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you