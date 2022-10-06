PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-17, 25-23
Elkhorn Valley def. Boyd County, 25-15, 25-13, 25-9
Elm Creek def. Gibbon, 25-16, 25-16, 25-27, 25-16
Falls City def. Conestoga, 25-21, 25-19, 24-26, 25-20
Fullerton def. Palmer, 25-9, 25-14, 25-14
Grand Island def. Bellevue East, 25-21, 25-15, 25-12
Kenesaw def. Shelton, 25-12, 25-8, 25-17
Lincoln East def. Norfolk, 25-17, 25-19, 25-14
Medicine Valley def. Sandhills Valley, 25-9, 25-15, 25-19
Norris def. Elkhorn, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16
North Bend Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-13, 25-17, 25-8
St. Paul def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-11, 25-15, 3-0
Sterling def. Elmwood-Murdock, 20-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-22
Wakefield def. Creighton, 25-14, 25-17, 25-15
Amherst Triangular=
Amherst def. Axtell, 23-25, 25-15, 25-16
Anselmo-Merna Triangular=
Central Valley def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-23, 25-22
Ansley-Litchfield Triangular=
Ansley-Litchfield def. Loomis, 25-23, 19-25, 25-18
Overton def. Loomis, 25-12, 25-19
Centennial Conference Tournament=
Pool A=
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Lincoln Christian, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21
Lincoln Lutheran def. Columbus Scotus, 25-9, 25-15
Pool B=
Archbishop Bergan def. Aquinas, 25-12, 25-11
Bishop Neumann def. Aquinas, 25-17, 25-17
Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Concordia, 26-28, 25-22, 25-23
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Archbishop Bergan, 24-26, 25-12, 25-19
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Omaha Concordia, 25-14, 25-17
CWC Triangular=
Wausa def. CWC, 25-12, 25-12
Exeter-Milligan Triangular=
Cross County def. Dorchester, 22-25, 25-13, 25-13
Cross County def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-17, 25-23
Hay Springs Triangular=
Hay Springs def. Hemingford, 25-20, 25-22
Hemingford def. Lakota Tech, S.D., 25-11, 25-19, 28-26
Louisville Triangular=
Fort Calhoun def. Louisville
Lutheran High Northeast Triangular=
Guardian Angels def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-16, 25-21
Guardian Angels def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-18, 26-24
Minden Triangular=
Ogallala def. Broken Bow, 28-26, 25-21
Omaha Marian Triangular=
Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Marian, 20-25, 25-15, 25-17
Lincoln Pius X def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-21, 25-17
Palmyra Triangular=
Palmyra def. Johnson-Brock, 25-23, 25-22
Pawnee City Triangular=
Diller-Odell def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-14, 25-18
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Pawnee City, 23-25, 25-15, 25-22
Sandy Creek Triangular=
High Plains Community def. Fillmore Central, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17
St. Edward Triangular=
Nebraska Christian def. Osceola, 25-8, 25-16
Nebraska Christian def. St. Edward, 25-14, 25-10
Osceola def. St. Edward, 25-7, 25-9
Sutton Triangular=
David City def. Sutton, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18
Fairbury def. David City, 17-25, 25-21, 25-6
Twin Loup Triangular=
Twin Loup def. Riverside, 25-19, 25-11
Twin River Triangular=
Howells/Dodge def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-18, 25-23
Howells/Dodge def. Twin River, 25-11, 25-10
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Twin River, 25-14, 25-12
