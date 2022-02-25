GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Christian 56, Cumberland Christian 13

Becton 36, Midland Park 33

Belvidere 45, Bernards 34

Bogota 49, Wood-Ridge 46

Boonton 46, Vernon 25

Bordentown 41, Burlington City 32

Bridgeton 46, Cedar Creek 43

Bridgewater-Raritan 44, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 16

Caldwell 40, Governor Livingston 28

Central Regional 64, Point Pleasant Boro 40

Cherokee 62, Cherry Hill East 34

Cinnaminson 58, Moorestown Friends 25

Clayton 40, Buena Regional 24

Clearview Regional 57, Millville 31

Columbia 69, Villa Walsh 30

Cresskill 40, Saddle Brook 12

Cumberland Regional 41, Glassboro 10

Delsea 50, Glassboro 23

Demarest 46, Pascack Valley 37

East Orange 59, West Orange 16

Elmwood Park 59, Butler 40

Emerson 34, Weehawken 22

Ewing 51, Notre Dame 46

Gill St. Bernard's 41, Hillsborough 33

Glen Rock 53, Lyndhurst 27

Gloucester Christian 45, Pilgrim Academy 40

Hammonton 63, Atlantic Tech 47

Hanover Park 40, Lenape Valley 29

Hasbrouck Heights 42, Waldwick 33

Hawthorne 65, New Milford 33

Henry Hudson 41, Perth Amboy Tech 25

High Point 66, West Milford 59

Highland Park 52, Keyport 32

Holmdel 60, Wall 46

Howell 45, Southern 40

Hunterdon Central 58, North Brunswick 29

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 59, Mt. St. Dominic 24

Irvington 39, Barringer 33

Iselin Kennedy 47, Dunellen 30

Jefferson 44, Morris Hills 23

Jonathan Dayton 36, Roselle 14

Kearny 42, Glen Ridge 29

Kittatinny 48, Roxbury 31

Lenape 42, Washington Township 27

Linden 47, Piscataway Tech 20

Lodi 51, Leonia 33

Mainland Regional 52, Atlantic City 37

Maple Shade 49, Doane Academy 33

Mary Help 42, Dwight-Morrow 30

Medford Tech 57, Florence 42

Middletown South 50, Mater Dei 21

Monmouth 45, Toms River South 31

Monroe 59, Allentown 41

Morris Knolls 55, Morris Tech 32

Mountain Lakes 38, Wallkill Valley 31

New Egypt 48, Princeton 40

Newark Central 53, Millburn 42

Newark East Side 69, American History 14

North Arlington 42, Wallington 22

North Hunterdon 52, St. Elizabeth 39

North Warren 43, Phillipsburg 41

Northern Highlands 61, Paramus Catholic 38

Nutley 57, Fair Lawn 45

Oak Knoll 46, Montclair Kimberley 28

Ocean City 34, Egg Harbor 32

Ocean Township 50, Toms River East 38

Old Tappan 38, Marlboro 20

Palisades Park 32, Paterson Charter 4

Palmyra 53, Westampton Tech 35

Passaic Tech 49, Ridgefield Park 25

Paul VI 84, Camden 33

Paulsboro 29, Audubon 27

Payne Tech 48, Newark Tech 38

Pennsauken Tech 63, LEAP Academy 44

Pequannock 69, Hackettstown 51

Pompton Lakes 56, Dwight-Englewood 39

Ridgefield 52, Manchester Regional 17

Ridgewood 55, Dumont 54

Robbinsville 49, Old Bridge 24

Roselle 47, Union 38

Rutgers Prep 86, Bound Brook 42

Saddle River Day 72, Immaculate Heart 60

Seneca 47, Winslow 42

Shabazz 55, Golda Och 19

Shawnee 45, Eastern 20

Somerville 38, Newark Collegiate 20

Spotswood 54, Northern Burlington 29

Teaneck 69, Hackensack 21

Toms River North 64, Freehold Township 49

Voorhees 37, Mt. St. Mary 20

Warren Hills 47, Immaculata 41

Watchung Hills 69, Colonia 56

Wayne Hills 49, Ramsey 42

West Deptford 40, Triton 31

Wildwood Catholic 36, Absegami 31

Woodstown 57, Penns Grove 13

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

