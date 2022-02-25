GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Christian 56, Cumberland Christian 13
Becton 36, Midland Park 33
Belvidere 45, Bernards 34
Bogota 49, Wood-Ridge 46
Boonton 46, Vernon 25
Bordentown 41, Burlington City 32
Bridgeton 46, Cedar Creek 43
Bridgewater-Raritan 44, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 16
Caldwell 40, Governor Livingston 28
Central Regional 64, Point Pleasant Boro 40
Cherokee 62, Cherry Hill East 34
Cinnaminson 58, Moorestown Friends 25
Clayton 40, Buena Regional 24
Clearview Regional 57, Millville 31
Columbia 69, Villa Walsh 30
Cresskill 40, Saddle Brook 12
Cumberland Regional 41, Glassboro 10
Delsea 50, Glassboro 23
Demarest 46, Pascack Valley 37
East Orange 59, West Orange 16
Elmwood Park 59, Butler 40
Emerson 34, Weehawken 22
Ewing 51, Notre Dame 46
Gill St. Bernard's 41, Hillsborough 33
Glen Rock 53, Lyndhurst 27
Gloucester Christian 45, Pilgrim Academy 40
Hammonton 63, Atlantic Tech 47
Hanover Park 40, Lenape Valley 29
Hasbrouck Heights 42, Waldwick 33
Hawthorne 65, New Milford 33
Henry Hudson 41, Perth Amboy Tech 25
High Point 66, West Milford 59
Highland Park 52, Keyport 32
Holmdel 60, Wall 46
Howell 45, Southern 40
Hunterdon Central 58, North Brunswick 29
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 59, Mt. St. Dominic 24
Irvington 39, Barringer 33
Iselin Kennedy 47, Dunellen 30
Jefferson 44, Morris Hills 23
Jonathan Dayton 36, Roselle 14
Kearny 42, Glen Ridge 29
Kittatinny 48, Roxbury 31
Lenape 42, Washington Township 27
Linden 47, Piscataway Tech 20
Lodi 51, Leonia 33
Mainland Regional 52, Atlantic City 37
Maple Shade 49, Doane Academy 33
Mary Help 42, Dwight-Morrow 30
Medford Tech 57, Florence 42
Middletown South 50, Mater Dei 21
Monmouth 45, Toms River South 31
Monroe 59, Allentown 41
Morris Knolls 55, Morris Tech 32
Mountain Lakes 38, Wallkill Valley 31
New Egypt 48, Princeton 40
Newark Central 53, Millburn 42
Newark East Side 69, American History 14
North Arlington 42, Wallington 22
North Hunterdon 52, St. Elizabeth 39
North Warren 43, Phillipsburg 41
Northern Highlands 61, Paramus Catholic 38
Nutley 57, Fair Lawn 45
Oak Knoll 46, Montclair Kimberley 28
Ocean City 34, Egg Harbor 32
Ocean Township 50, Toms River East 38
Old Tappan 38, Marlboro 20
Palisades Park 32, Paterson Charter 4
Palmyra 53, Westampton Tech 35
Passaic Tech 49, Ridgefield Park 25
Paul VI 84, Camden 33
Paulsboro 29, Audubon 27
Payne Tech 48, Newark Tech 38
Pennsauken Tech 63, LEAP Academy 44
Pequannock 69, Hackettstown 51
Pompton Lakes 56, Dwight-Englewood 39
Ridgefield 52, Manchester Regional 17
Ridgewood 55, Dumont 54
Robbinsville 49, Old Bridge 24
Roselle 47, Union 38
Rutgers Prep 86, Bound Brook 42
Saddle River Day 72, Immaculate Heart 60
Seneca 47, Winslow 42
Shabazz 55, Golda Och 19
Shawnee 45, Eastern 20
Somerville 38, Newark Collegiate 20
Spotswood 54, Northern Burlington 29
Teaneck 69, Hackensack 21
Toms River North 64, Freehold Township 49
Voorhees 37, Mt. St. Mary 20
Warren Hills 47, Immaculata 41
Watchung Hills 69, Colonia 56
Wayne Hills 49, Ramsey 42
West Deptford 40, Triton 31
Wildwood Catholic 36, Absegami 31
Woodstown 57, Penns Grove 13
