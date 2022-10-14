PREP FOOTBALL=
Alabama School for the Deaf 42, Mississippi School for the Deaf, Miss. 16
B.C. Rain 41, LeFlore 23
Cottonwood 33, Zion Chapel 0
Florence 42, Grissom 6
Jackson 28, St. Michael Catholic 6
Prattville 42, Robert E. Lee 18
Ramsay 49, Hayden 0
Reeltown 44, Luverne 14
Sheffield 63, Tharptown 14
Sparkman 55, Huntsville 14
Straughn 44, Northside Methodist 16
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
