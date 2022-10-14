PREP FOOTBALL=

Alabama School for the Deaf 42, Mississippi School for the Deaf, Miss. 16

B.C. Rain 41, LeFlore 23

Cottonwood 33, Zion Chapel 0

Florence 42, Grissom 6

Jackson 28, St. Michael Catholic 6

Prattville 42, Robert E. Lee 18

Ramsay 49, Hayden 0

Reeltown 44, Luverne 14

Sheffield 63, Tharptown 14

Sparkman 55, Huntsville 14

Straughn 44, Northside Methodist 16

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

