GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alcester-Hudson 44, Akron-Westfield, Iowa 40

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 70, Mitchell Christian 23

Baltic 62, Chester 60

Bison 55, McIntosh 24

Burke 74, Colome 33

Canton 60, Dakota Valley 57

Castlewood 59, Great Plains Lutheran 24

Centerville 55, Irene-Wakonda 28

Corsica/Stickney 36, Winner 27

Crofton, Neb. 43, West Central 32

DeSmet 68, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 51

Deubrook 39, Estelline/Hendricks 28

Flandreau 57, Madison 36

Freeman 44, Bon Homme 40

Groton Area 45, Tiospa Zina Tribal 30

Hanson 75, Parker 25

Harding County 44, Sundance, Wyo. 36

Hill City 65, Lead-Deadwood 10

Howard 34, Canistota 21

Kimball/White Lake 40, Gregory 38

Leola/Frederick 43, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 19

Little Wound 62, Pine Ridge 52

Lyman 57, Stanley County 41

McCook Central/Montrose 45, Sioux Valley 42

Menno 47, Bridgewater-Emery 31

Milbank 37, Redfield 25

Miller 56, Sully Buttes 29

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55, Platte-Geddes 46

Northwestern 58, Ipswich 38

Pierre 60, Lakota Tech 41

Potter County 67, Highmore-Harrold 50

Rapid City Christian 71, Alliance, Neb. 57

Scotland 53, Avon 49

Sioux Falls Christian 60, Tea Area 37

Sioux Falls Lincoln 57, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 33

Sioux Falls Washington 46, Sioux Falls Jefferson 42

Tri-Valley 52, Beresford 40

Vermillion 45, Lennox 35

Viborg-Hurley 68, Gayville-Volin 21

Wagner 59, Parkston 35

Wall 61, Chamberlain 45

Watertown 57, Yankton 37

White River 63, St. Francis Indian 19

Wilmot 53, Waverly-South Shore 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

