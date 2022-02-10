BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Crestview 66, New London 42

Barnesville 73, Rayland Buckeye 38

Brooklyn 62, Kirtland 51

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 62, Marysville 51

Collins Western Reserve 61, Monroeville 58

Cols. Centennial 52, Cols. Mifflin 49

Cols. Northland 63, Cols. Eastmoor 61

Danville 45, Howard E. Knox 44

Greenwich S. Cent. 72, Norwalk St. Paul 44

Groveport Madison Christian 66, Genoa Christian 33

Miami Valley Christian Academy 57, Cin. N. College Hill 41

Millersburg W. Holmes 49, Wooster Triway 35

Rootstown 51, Ravenna SE 28

Sidney 64, W. Carrollton 51

Strasburg-Franklin 60, Bowerston Conotton Valley 21

Tol. Start 72, Oregon Stritch 63

W. Jefferson 64, Liberty Christian Academy 47

Warren JFK 79, Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown 67

Waverly 68, Portsmouth W. 47

