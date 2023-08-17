PREP FOOTBALL=
Atlantic Community 15, Palm Beach Central 0
Bradford 28, Chiefland 6
Cardinal Gibbons 45, Plantation 45
Cocoa 51, Satellite 0
Dillard 37, Deerfield Beach 0
East Lee County 28, Bonita Springs 9
Florida 40, Chiles 7
Frostproof 36, Ridge Community 26
Homestead 23, Clearwater Academy 21
Leesburg 47, Crystal River 0
Miami Northwestern 0, Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 0, OT
Palmetto 35, Doral Academy Charter 3
The Villages 21, Sunlake 0
Vero Beach 49, Dwyer 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
