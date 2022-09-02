PREP FOOTBALL=

Brooke, W.Va. 21, Wintersville Indian Creek 7

Cols. Africentric 32, Cols. Mifflin 0

Cols. Briggs 14, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0

Cols. Centennial 34, West 8

Garfield Hts. 46, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 38

Lenawee Christian, Mich. 34, Tol. Christian 26

Milton-Union 45, Day. Oakwood 13

Tol. Ottawa Hills 35, Metamora Evergreen 21

Wellsville 30, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 9

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Hughes vs. Lockland, ccd.

Cols. Linden-McKinley vs. Millersport, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you