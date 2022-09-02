PREP FOOTBALL=
Brooke, W.Va. 21, Wintersville Indian Creek 7
Cols. Africentric 32, Cols. Mifflin 0
Cols. Briggs 14, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0
Cols. Centennial 34, West 8
Garfield Hts. 46, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 38
Lenawee Christian, Mich. 34, Tol. Christian 26
Milton-Union 45, Day. Oakwood 13
Tol. Ottawa Hills 35, Metamora Evergreen 21
Wellsville 30, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 9
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Hughes vs. Lockland, ccd.
Cols. Linden-McKinley vs. Millersport, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.