PREP FOOTBALL=
Bartram Trail 24, Lincoln 7
Clay 28, Gainesville 10
Homestead 44, Southwest Miami 0
IMG Academy Blue 14, A'kelynn's Angels Christian 0
Jupiter 35, Suncoast 6
Marianna 24, Rutherford 7
Miami Central 34, Carol City 0
Miami Jackson 44, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 0
Old Plank Christian 30, Florida School for the Deaf and Blind 6
Palm Beach Christian Prep 48, Somerset Prep 0
St. Frances Academy, Md. 34, Venice 17
St. John Paul II Academy - Boca Raton 18, Pompano Beach 0
True North 68, Florida Christian 0
West Boca Raton Community 40, Spanish River 0
Westminster Academy 54, SLAM Palm Beach 8
Windermere Prep 42, Riverdale Ridge, Colo. 21
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
