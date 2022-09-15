PREP FOOTBALL=

Bartram Trail 24, Lincoln 7

Clay 28, Gainesville 10

Homestead 44, Southwest Miami 0

IMG Academy Blue 14, A'kelynn's Angels Christian 0

Jupiter 35, Suncoast 6

Marianna 24, Rutherford 7

Miami Central 34, Carol City 0

Miami Jackson 44, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 0

Old Plank Christian 30, Florida School for the Deaf and Blind 6

Palm Beach Christian Prep 48, Somerset Prep 0

St. Frances Academy, Md. 34, Venice 17

St. John Paul II Academy - Boca Raton 18, Pompano Beach 0

True North 68, Florida Christian 0

West Boca Raton Community 40, Spanish River 0

Westminster Academy 54, SLAM Palm Beach 8

Windermere Prep 42, Riverdale Ridge, Colo. 21

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

