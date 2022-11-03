PREP FOOTBALL=
Baton Rouge Catholic 24, Zachary 21
Brusly 34, Istrouma 13
Carver 42, Frederick Douglass 0
Chalmette 38, West Jefferson 14
De La Salle 33, Booker T. Washington 7
Delhi Charter 60, Sicily Island 0
Dutchtown 30, East Ascension 27, OT
Easton 59, McDonogh #35 38
Elton 57, Hamilton Christian Academy 16
Grand Lake 34, DeQuincy 22
Holy Savior Menard 28, Glen Oaks 6
Huntington 48, Bossier 0
Iowa 17, Cecilia 7
Kentwood 45, Central Private 20
Lake Arthur 20, Vinton 13
Lake Charles College Prep 26, Kinder 7
Logansport 54, Montgomery 0
Magnolia Excellence 22, Ringgold 0
Many 56, Lakeview 0
North Caddo 52, D'Arbonne Woods 18
Oak Grove 49, Vidalia 12
Opelousas Catholic 60, St. Edmund Catholic 21
Ouachita Christian 59, Lincoln Preparatory School 0
Patrick Taylor 22, Haynes Academy 19, OT
Southside 42, Sam Houston 21
St. Frederick Catholic 35, Cedar Creek 20
St. Louis 31, Jennings 21
St. Mary's 55, Lena Northwood 12
Sterlington 41, Wossman 28
Tioga 58, Grant 14
Westgate 42, Northside 12
Westminster Christian (LAF) 54, Thrive 18
Willow School 16, McMain 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
