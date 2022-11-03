PREP FOOTBALL=

Baton Rouge Catholic 24, Zachary 21

Brusly 34, Istrouma 13

Carver 42, Frederick Douglass 0

Chalmette 38, West Jefferson 14

De La Salle 33, Booker T. Washington 7

Delhi Charter 60, Sicily Island 0

Dutchtown 30, East Ascension 27, OT

Easton 59, McDonogh #35 38

Elton 57, Hamilton Christian Academy 16

Grand Lake 34, DeQuincy 22

Holy Savior Menard 28, Glen Oaks 6

Huntington 48, Bossier 0

Iowa 17, Cecilia 7

Kentwood 45, Central Private 20

Lake Arthur 20, Vinton 13

Lake Charles College Prep 26, Kinder 7

Logansport 54, Montgomery 0

Magnolia Excellence 22, Ringgold 0

Many 56, Lakeview 0

North Caddo 52, D'Arbonne Woods 18

Oak Grove 49, Vidalia 12

Opelousas Catholic 60, St. Edmund Catholic 21

Ouachita Christian 59, Lincoln Preparatory School 0

Patrick Taylor 22, Haynes Academy 19, OT

Southside 42, Sam Houston 21

St. Frederick Catholic 35, Cedar Creek 20

St. Louis 31, Jennings 21

St. Mary's 55, Lena Northwood 12

Sterlington 41, Wossman 28

Tioga 58, Grant 14

Westgate 42, Northside 12

Westminster Christian (LAF) 54, Thrive 18

Willow School 16, McMain 0

