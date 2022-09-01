PREP FOOTBALL=
Barringer 9, Passaic 8
Brearley 34, Manville 20
Cinnaminson 31, Collingswood 12
Clifton 21, East Orange 0
Deptford 48, Triton 18
Dumont 16, Bergenfield 15
Glen Rock 28, Garfield 7
Hackettstown 40, Kittatinny 0
Haddon Township 33, Gateway 16
Hanover Park 28, Millburn 10
Hillsborough 42, East Brunswick 6
Howell 20, Central Regional 7
Jackson Liberty 46, Keansburg 7
Jackson Memorial 35, Brick Memorial 21
Johnson 42, Governor Livingston 6
Kinnelon 19, Mahwah 12
Livingston 24, Columbia 23
Madison 42, Verona 7
Maple Shade 30, Audubon 20
Marlboro 34, Brick Memorial 7
New Milford 34, Manchester Regional 18
North Arlington 42, St. Mary's-Rutherford 12
North Brunswick 19, South Brunswick 0
Nutley 20, Bloomfield 7
Ocean City 21, Mainland Regional 20
Ocean Township 28, Holmdel 14
Palmyra 33, Gloucester Catholic 16
Parsippany Hills 34, River Dell 6
Pennsauken 47, Cherry Hill West 30
Pennsville Memorial 34, Lindenwold 26
Pinelands Regional 19, Point Pleasant Beach 14
Point Pleasant Boro 42, Neptune 0
Rancocas Valley 21, Eastside Paterson 20
Raritan 31, Matawan 23
Ridgefield Park 47, Demarest 44
Rutherford 37, Becton 0
Schalick 36, Pitman 8
Shawnee 48, Camden Eastside 14
St. Thomas Aquinas 49, New Providence 14
Toms River South 22, Toms River East 14
Waldwick 29, Lyndhurst 0
Weehawken 60, Ferris 12
Wood-Ridge 23, Cresskill 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
