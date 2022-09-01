PREP FOOTBALL=

Barringer 9, Passaic 8

Brearley 34, Manville 20

Cinnaminson 31, Collingswood 12

Clifton 21, East Orange 0

Deptford 48, Triton 18

Dumont 16, Bergenfield 15

Glen Rock 28, Garfield 7

Hackettstown 40, Kittatinny 0

Haddon Township 33, Gateway 16

Hanover Park 28, Millburn 10

Hillsborough 42, East Brunswick 6

Howell 20, Central Regional 7

Jackson Liberty 46, Keansburg 7

Jackson Memorial 35, Brick Memorial 21

Johnson 42, Governor Livingston 6

Kinnelon 19, Mahwah 12

Livingston 24, Columbia 23

Madison 42, Verona 7

Maple Shade 30, Audubon 20

Marlboro 34, Brick Memorial 7

New Milford 34, Manchester Regional 18

North Arlington 42, St. Mary's-Rutherford 12

North Brunswick 19, South Brunswick 0

Nutley 20, Bloomfield 7

Ocean City 21, Mainland Regional 20

Ocean Township 28, Holmdel 14

Palmyra 33, Gloucester Catholic 16

Parsippany Hills 34, River Dell 6

Pennsauken 47, Cherry Hill West 30

Pennsville Memorial 34, Lindenwold 26

Pinelands Regional 19, Point Pleasant Beach 14

Point Pleasant Boro 42, Neptune 0

Rancocas Valley 21, Eastside Paterson 20

Raritan 31, Matawan 23

Ridgefield Park 47, Demarest 44

Rutherford 37, Becton 0

Schalick 36, Pitman 8

Shawnee 48, Camden Eastside 14

St. Thomas Aquinas 49, New Providence 14

Toms River South 22, Toms River East 14

Waldwick 29, Lyndhurst 0

Weehawken 60, Ferris 12

Wood-Ridge 23, Cresskill 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

