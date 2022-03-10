BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
State Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Class 6A=
BV Northwest 58, SM Northwest 50
Lawrence Free State 50, Manhattan 28
Olathe West 67, Dodge City 53
Wichita Heights 61, Olathe North 30
Class 4A=
Andale 62, Paola 52
Bishop Miege 70, Abilene 40
McPherson 61, Buhler 47
Topeka Hayden 64, Eudora 53
Class 2A=
Hillsboro 73, Wichita Independent 46
Lyndon 50, Sterling 38
St. Mary's 69, Trego 43
Valley Falls 64, Pittsburg Colgan 61
