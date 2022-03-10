BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

State Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Class 6A=

BV Northwest 58, SM Northwest 50

Lawrence Free State 50, Manhattan 28

Olathe West 67, Dodge City 53

Wichita Heights 61, Olathe North 30

Class 4A=

Andale 62, Paola 52

Bishop Miege 70, Abilene 40

McPherson 61, Buhler 47

Topeka Hayden 64, Eudora 53

Class 2A=

Hillsboro 73, Wichita Independent 46

Lyndon 50, Sterling 38

St. Mary's 69, Trego 43

Valley Falls 64, Pittsburg Colgan 61

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

