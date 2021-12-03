GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cedar Valley 62, Hunter 35
Copper Hills 51, Layton 39
Davis 34, Wasatch 20
Draper APA 62, North Sevier 53
Fremont 54, Bingham 40
Granger 50, Alta 42
Green Canyon 52, Bonneville 42
Jordan 65, Kearns 43
Judge Memorial 75, Clearfield 22
Layton Christian Academy 56, Manti 52
Maeser Prep Academy 40, American Prep WV 7
Morgan 59, North Summit 47
Mountain Ridge 45, Cottonwood 36
Navajo Pine, N.M. 56, Whitehorse 28
North Sanpete 48, Gunnison Valley 44
Olympus 63, Mountain Crest 33
Orem 52, Grantsville 48
Panguitch 42, Parowan 39
Pine View 42, Beaver 39
Pleasant Grove 65, Farmington 47
Rich County 31, West Side, Idaho 28
Summit Academy 42, Juab 30
Timpview 52, Viewmont 43
Desert Hills Holiday Classic=
Box Elder 49, Snow Canyon 42
Riverton 50, Desert Hills 40
Salem Hills 48, Juan Diego Catholic 45
Holiday Classic Tournament=
Liberty, Nev. 64, Dixie 8
Shannon Johnson Classic=
Uintah 38, Carbon 34
Union 45, Sky View 27
