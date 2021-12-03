GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cedar Valley 62, Hunter 35

Copper Hills 51, Layton 39

Davis 34, Wasatch 20

Draper APA 62, North Sevier 53

Fremont 54, Bingham 40

Granger 50, Alta 42

Green Canyon 52, Bonneville 42

Jordan 65, Kearns 43

Judge Memorial 75, Clearfield 22

Layton Christian Academy 56, Manti 52

Maeser Prep Academy 40, American Prep WV 7

Morgan 59, North Summit 47

Mountain Ridge 45, Cottonwood 36

Navajo Pine, N.M. 56, Whitehorse 28

North Sanpete 48, Gunnison Valley 44

Olympus 63, Mountain Crest 33

Orem 52, Grantsville 48

Panguitch 42, Parowan 39

Pine View 42, Beaver 39

Pleasant Grove 65, Farmington 47

Rich County 31, West Side, Idaho 28

Summit Academy 42, Juab 30

Timpview 52, Viewmont 43

Desert Hills Holiday Classic=

Box Elder 49, Snow Canyon 42

Riverton 50, Desert Hills 40

Salem Hills 48, Juan Diego Catholic 45

Holiday Classic Tournament=

Liberty, Nev. 64, Dixie 8

Shannon Johnson Classic=

Uintah 38, Carbon 34

Union 45, Sky View 27

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

