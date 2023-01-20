GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alden-Hebron 59, Durand 21

Alton Marquette 40, Roxana 39

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 65, Waterloo Gibault 38

Benton 69, Anna-Jonesboro 22

Bethalto Civic Memorial 49, Breese Central 48

Bloomington 56, Peoria Manual 32

Bradley-Bourbonnais 46, Andrew 38

Brimfield 46, Lewistown 41

Carlyle 89, Sandoval 21

Carterville 55, Marion 50

Champaign St. Thomas More 58, Calvary Christian Academy 12

Chester 43, Steeleville 11

Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family 57, Islamic Foundation 20

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 36, Chicago Sullivan 5

Chicago (Disney II) 25, Chicago Uplift 0

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 26, Chicago (Comer) 19

Chicago CICS-Longwood 37, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Baker) High School 11

Christopher 56, New Athens 29

Cissna Park 41, Gilman Iroquois West 26

Coal City 58, Reed-Custer 27

Columbia 74, Dupo 16

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 64, Farina South Central 44

Cristo Rey 56, Providence-St. Mel 10

DePaul College Prep 47, St. Laurence 34

Du Quoin 62, Murphysboro 30

Earlville 50, DePue 22

Edwards County 58, Hamilton County 45

Edwardsville 65, Whitfield, Mo. 45

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 46, St. Francis 42

Elmwood 49, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 32

Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton 53, Cobden 42

Fairbury Prairie Central 45, Tolono Unity 38

Freeburg 59, Granite City 28

Geneseo 58, Galesburg 49

Geneva 60, Glenbard North 29

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 54, Sandwich 46

Goreville 58, Harrisburg 52

Grant Park 41, Momence 16

Havana 37, Camp Point Central 25

Herrin 66, Sesser-Valier 36

Herscher 51, Streator 19

Holy Trinity 59, Chicago (Our Lady of Tepeyac) 23

Homewood-Flossmoor 62, Lockport 32

Indian Creek 30, Kirkland Hiawatha 27

Jacksonville Routt 45, Carrollton 37

Joliet West 58, Yorkville 51

Joppa-Maple Grove 60, Hardin County 46

Kankakee 54, Harvey Thornton 17

Kankakee Grace Christian 43, Cullom Tri-Point 28

Kankakee Trinity Academy 41, Portage Christian, Ind. 24

Kelvyn Park def. Chicago (Austin), forfeit

Lake Park 52, St. Charles East 48

Libertyville 57, Warren Township 38

Lincoln Way Central 49, Lincoln Way West 34

Lincoln-Way East 62, Stagg 29

Litchfield 40, East Alton-Wood River 37

Loyola 47, Fenwick 38

Massac County 57, Carbondale 27

Mattoon 56, Urbana 22

Metea Valley 53, DeKalb 49

Midland 49, Roanoke-Benson 47

Mississippi Valley Christian 54, Rivers of Life Christian 40

Montini 56, River Forest Trinity 45

Morgan Park Academy 49, (Chicago ) Wolcott 12

Mounds Meridian 60, Century 35

Mount Vernon 59, Cahokia 23

Mt. Carmel 38, Olney (Richland County) 36

Mt. Pulaski 46, Illini Bluffs 32

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 47, Rushville-Industry 11

Naperville Central 57, Waubonsie Valley 55

New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 54, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 37

Newark 31, Somonauk 25

Normal Community 58, Normal West 31

North Lawndale 35, Schurz 20

North Shore Country Day 54, Josephinum 24

OPH 56, Red Hill 44

Oak Lawn Richards 34, Thornton Fractional North 32

Okawville 55, O'Fallon 50

Orr 58, Von Steuben 46

Oswego East 61, Plainfield South 45

Paris 45, Robinson 25

Peoria (H.S.) 47, Peoria Notre Dame 37

Peoria Heights (Quest) 56, Astoria/VIT Co-op 32

Peotone 49, Manteno 18

Princeton 57, Kewanee 48

Putnam County 37, Seneca 34

Quincy 31, Rock Island Alleman 29, OT

Quincy Notre Dame 44, Illini West (Carthage) 24

Red Bud 50, Marissa/Coulterville 14

Richwoods 56, Champaign Central 49

Roanoke-Benson 66, Ottawa Marquette 38

Rochester 46, McGivney Catholic High School 34

Rock Island 50, Moline 33

Rockridge 33, Riverdale 31

Romeoville 45, Aurora (West Aurora) 40

Salem 67, Madison 6

Senn 43, Mather 41

Serena 56, Hinckley-Big Rock 26

Sherrard 45, Orion 37

Skokie (Ida Crown) 45, Hope Academy 41

South Beloit 37, Faith Christian 29

South County 54, Concord (Triopia) 37

Springfield 62, Decatur MacArthur 53

St. Charles North 49, Wheaton Warrenville South 28

St. Ignatius 55, Mother McAuley 43

St. Joseph-Ogden 52, Monticello 23

Sterling Newman 46, St. Bede 33

Teutopolis 48, Highland 46

Thornton Fractional South 67, Bremen 39

Thornwood 73, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 38

Tremont 51, Eureka 43

Trenton Wesclin 34, Centralia 21

United Township High School 52, Sterling 40

Urbana University 41, Chrisman 29

Walther Christian Academy 49, Chicago (Christ the King) 41

Warrensburg-Latham 47, Clinton 43

Warsaw West Hancock 42, Liberty 34

Westmont 42, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 37

Whitney Young 84, Chicago (Butler) 60

Willows 66, Southland 45

Wilmington 54, Lisle 46

Yorkville Christian 43, Woodlands Academy 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Trico vs. Christopher, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you