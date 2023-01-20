GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bison 59, Faith 48
Brandon Valley 75, Pierre 69
Clark/Willow Lake 40, Aberdeen Roncalli 31
Colman-Egan 50, Elkton-Lake Benton 39
Custer 67, Newell 43
Deuel 41, Tiospa Zina Tribal 39
Faulkton 45, Ipswich 31
Hamlin 56, Redfield 14
Harding County 64, Wakpala 15
Highmore-Harrold 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 22
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 70, Hitchcock-Tulare 51
Langford 49, Waverly-South Shore 18
Lemmon 81, Tiospaye Topa 29
Leola/Frederick 46, Northwestern 38
Milbank 40, Groton Area 33
Mobridge-Pollock 80, McLaughlin 45
Rapid City Christian 69, Hill City 45
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 42, James Valley Christian 37
Sioux Falls Jefferson 36, Harrisburg 34
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 53, Sioux Falls Lincoln 39
Sioux Falls Washington 63, Marshall, Minn. 50
Sisseton 59, Webster 25
St. Thomas More 49, Lead-Deadwood 2
Sully Buttes 78, Stanley County 39
Timber Lake 60, McIntosh 14
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 40, Mitchell Christian 30
Wall 68, Philip 30
Warner 53, Potter County 39
Waubay/Summit 46, Aberdeen Christian 17
Wolsey-Wessington 56, Wessington Springs 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akron-Westfield, Iowa vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, ccd.
Santee, Neb. vs. Marty Indian, ppd.
