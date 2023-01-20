GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bison 59, Faith 48

Brandon Valley 75, Pierre 69

Clark/Willow Lake 40, Aberdeen Roncalli 31

Colman-Egan 50, Elkton-Lake Benton 39

Custer 67, Newell 43

Deuel 41, Tiospa Zina Tribal 39

Faulkton 45, Ipswich 31

Hamlin 56, Redfield 14

Harding County 64, Wakpala 15

Highmore-Harrold 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 22

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 70, Hitchcock-Tulare 51

Langford 49, Waverly-South Shore 18

Lemmon 81, Tiospaye Topa 29

Leola/Frederick 46, Northwestern 38

Milbank 40, Groton Area 33

Mobridge-Pollock 80, McLaughlin 45

Rapid City Christian 69, Hill City 45

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 42, James Valley Christian 37

Sioux Falls Jefferson 36, Harrisburg 34

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 53, Sioux Falls Lincoln 39

Sioux Falls Washington 63, Marshall, Minn. 50

Sisseton 59, Webster 25

St. Thomas More 49, Lead-Deadwood 2

Sully Buttes 78, Stanley County 39

Timber Lake 60, McIntosh 14

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 40, Mitchell Christian 30

Wall 68, Philip 30

Warner 53, Potter County 39

Waubay/Summit 46, Aberdeen Christian 17

Wolsey-Wessington 56, Wessington Springs 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akron-Westfield, Iowa vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, ccd.

Santee, Neb. vs. Marty Indian, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

