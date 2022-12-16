GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bountiful 46, Olympus 34

Cottonwood 41, Summit Academy 31

Cyprus 47, Murray 29

Davis 56, Bonneville 30

Emery 58, North Sanpete 42

Grantsville 49, Judge Memorial 35

Green Canyon 62, Riverton 38

Highland 51, Cedar City 31

Hillcrest 46, Rockwell Charter 45

Juan Diego Catholic 53, Alta 22

Lehi 57, Payson 40

Maeser Prep Academy 44, Waterford 31

Manti 50, American Leadership 40

Mountain Crest 58, Mountain View 54

Parowan 54, Duchesne 36

Pleasant Grove 63, Wasatch 39

Richfield 63, Union 21

Sky View 50, Box Elder 36

South Summit 53, Park City 43

Timpanogos 49, American Fork 34

Wayne 44, Piute 37

West Jordan 68, Clearfield 42

Westlake 60, Hunter 28

Woods Cross 51, Weber 33

Beetdigger Classic=

Fremont 45, Mountain Ridge 38

Herriman 43, Viewmont 39

Jordan 65, Corner Canyon 63

Springville 44, Copper Hills 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you