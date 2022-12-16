GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bountiful 46, Olympus 34
Cottonwood 41, Summit Academy 31
Cyprus 47, Murray 29
Davis 56, Bonneville 30
Emery 58, North Sanpete 42
Grantsville 49, Judge Memorial 35
Green Canyon 62, Riverton 38
Highland 51, Cedar City 31
Hillcrest 46, Rockwell Charter 45
Juan Diego Catholic 53, Alta 22
Lehi 57, Payson 40
Maeser Prep Academy 44, Waterford 31
Manti 50, American Leadership 40
Mountain Crest 58, Mountain View 54
Parowan 54, Duchesne 36
Pleasant Grove 63, Wasatch 39
Richfield 63, Union 21
Sky View 50, Box Elder 36
South Summit 53, Park City 43
Timpanogos 49, American Fork 34
Wayne 44, Piute 37
West Jordan 68, Clearfield 42
Westlake 60, Hunter 28
Woods Cross 51, Weber 33
Beetdigger Classic=
Fremont 45, Mountain Ridge 38
Herriman 43, Viewmont 39
Jordan 65, Corner Canyon 63
Springville 44, Copper Hills 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
