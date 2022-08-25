PREP FOOTBALL=
Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 44, Madelia 6
Hutchinson 46, St. Cloud Apollo 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 90F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Clear skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 2:19 am
PREP FOOTBALL=
Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 44, Madelia 6
Hutchinson 46, St. Cloud Apollo 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.