GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bridger Valley Tournament=

Big Piney 54, Farson-Eden 35

Lyman 49, Manila, Utah 35

Lyman 61, Kemmerer 18

Mountain View 54, Cokeville 45

Burns Winter Classic=

Moorcroft 66, Arvada, Colo. 18

Southeast 57, Guernsey-Sunrise 3

Torrington 43, Burns 40

Wheatland 60, Pine Bluffs 30

Gillette Early Bird Tournament=

Campbell County 62, Rock Springs 21

Cody 58, Thunder Basin 40

Scottsbluff, Neb. 57, Buffalo 41

St. Thomas More, S.D. 43, Worland 20

Oil City Tip-off Tournament=

Casper Natrona 78, Evanston 39

Cheyenne Central 66, Green River 33

Cheyenne East 33, Casper Kelly Walsh 15

Strannigan Tournament=

Cheyenne South 35, Jackson Hole 20

Laramie 43, Star Valley 27

Pinedale 60, Rawlins 25

Powell 46, Lander 27

Sheridan 60, Riverton 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

