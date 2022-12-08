GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bridger Valley Tournament=
Big Piney 54, Farson-Eden 35
Lyman 49, Manila, Utah 35
Lyman 61, Kemmerer 18
Mountain View 54, Cokeville 45
Burns Winter Classic=
Moorcroft 66, Arvada, Colo. 18
Southeast 57, Guernsey-Sunrise 3
Torrington 43, Burns 40
Wheatland 60, Pine Bluffs 30
Gillette Early Bird Tournament=
Campbell County 62, Rock Springs 21
Cody 58, Thunder Basin 40
Scottsbluff, Neb. 57, Buffalo 41
St. Thomas More, S.D. 43, Worland 20
Oil City Tip-off Tournament=
Casper Natrona 78, Evanston 39
Cheyenne Central 66, Green River 33
Cheyenne East 33, Casper Kelly Walsh 15
Strannigan Tournament=
Cheyenne South 35, Jackson Hole 20
Laramie 43, Star Valley 27
Pinedale 60, Rawlins 25
Powell 46, Lander 27
Sheridan 60, Riverton 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.