GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian Madison 51, Whiteford 42
Armada 48, Richmond 38
Bad Axe 48, Caro 28
Baraga 55, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 31
Bellaire 49, Indian River-Inland Lakes 45
Blissfield 56, Clinton 51
Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 49, Frankel Jewish Academy 14
Bridgman 48, New Buffalo 7
Bronson 58, Concord 33
Brooklyn Columbia Central 51, Onsted 46
Calhoun Christian 60, Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 17
Camden-Frontier 39, Hillsdale Academy 33
Canton Prep 49, Detroit Cesar Chavez 21
Carson City-Crystal 42, Merrill 24
Carsonville-Port Sanilac 37, Dryden 34
Cass City 50, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 31
Charlevoix 54, Kalkaska 13
Clinton Township Clintondale 28, Madison Heights Madison 5
Coleman 47, Breckenridge 26
DeWitt 67, Okemos 25
Dearborn Advanced Technology 64, Ecorse 45
Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 53, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 11
Detroit Cass Tech 62, Detroit Renaissance 61, OT
Detroit Denby 42, Detroit Cody 31
Detroit Ford 56, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 17
Detroit Mumford 58, Detroit East English 18
Detroit Southeastern 58, Detroit Pershing 15
Eastpointe East Detroit 53, Hazel Park 45
Eben Junction Superior Central 42, North Central 36
Erie-Mason 73, Summerfield 46
Fowler 56, Bath 15
Gaylord 46, Cadillac 37
Gaylord St. Mary 62, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 50
Genesee 61, Caseville 37
Gladstone 46, Manistique 43
Grand Ledge 37, Holt 31
Grand Traverse Academy 50, Traverse City Home School 34
Grass Lake 67, Napoleon 29
Grosse Ile 52, New Boston Huron 48
Hancock 35, Ewen-Trout Creek 22
Harbor Springs 41, East Jordan 32
Homer 48, Jonesville 47
Hudson 47, Hillsdale 40
Imlay City 45, Algonac 31
Jackson Christian 30, Battle Creek St. Philip 28
Kinde-North Huron 53, Akron-Fairgrove 16
Kingston 46, Ubly 21
Lake Linden-Hubbell 31, Watersmeet 24
Lenawee Christian 51, Sand Creek 32
Leslie 49, Lansing Christian 37
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 56, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 29
Madison Heights Lamphere 41, Warren Woods Tower 15
Manistee Catholic Central 63, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 56
Maple City Glen Lake 66, Suttons Bay 16
Marine City 40, St. Clair 36
Marquette 43, Kingsford 29
Marysville 62, Roseville 32
Mason County Eastern 41, Bear Lake 27
Mesick 37, Brethren 36
Michigan Center 53, Addison 41
Milan 59, Monroe Jefferson 34
Montague 50, Mason County Central 39
New Haven 40, Warren Lincoln 8
North Branch 31, Croswell-Lexington 25
North Dickinson 46, Stephenson 29
Ontonagon 54, L'Anse 45
Oscoda 51, Hillman 22
Pickford 61, Brimley 30
Pittsford 44, Colon 37
Pontiac 37, Ferndale 27
Portland 40, Haslett 34
Potterville 47, Saranac 45
Reese 60, Unionville-Sebewaing 20
Riverview 56, Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 24
Sandusky 60, Memphis 20
Sanford-Meridian 57, Shepherd 38
Sault Ste Marie 58, Rudyard 32
Sparta 64, Kelloggsville 18
Springport 63, Union City 36
St. Charles 54, Vestaburg 26
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 48, Warren Cousino HS 41
St. Clair Shores South Lake 64, Warren Mott 20
St. Ignace 51, Cedarville 33
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 40, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 36
Sterling Heights 50, Warren Fitzgerald 42
Utica 48, Romeo 35
Walkerville 48, Pentwater 32
Westland Universal 48, Dearborn Heights WISE 30
Williamston 77, Lansing Eastern 7
Yale 30, Almont 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bay City All Saints vs. Deckerville, ccd.
Blanchard Montabella vs. Ashley, ccd.
Burt vs. Alanson, ccd.
Climax-Scotts vs. Waldron, ccd.
Gaylord St. Mary vs. Pellston, ccd.
Litchfield vs. Athens, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/