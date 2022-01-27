GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian Madison 51, Whiteford 42

Armada 48, Richmond 38

Bad Axe 48, Caro 28

Baraga 55, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 31

Bellaire 49, Indian River-Inland Lakes 45

Blissfield 56, Clinton 51

Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 49, Frankel Jewish Academy 14

Bridgman 48, New Buffalo 7

Bronson 58, Concord 33

Brooklyn Columbia Central 51, Onsted 46

Calhoun Christian 60, Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 17

Camden-Frontier 39, Hillsdale Academy 33

Canton Prep 49, Detroit Cesar Chavez 21

Carson City-Crystal 42, Merrill 24

Carsonville-Port Sanilac 37, Dryden 34

Cass City 50, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 31

Charlevoix 54, Kalkaska 13

Clinton Township Clintondale 28, Madison Heights Madison 5

Coleman 47, Breckenridge 26

DeWitt 67, Okemos 25

Dearborn Advanced Technology 64, Ecorse 45

Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 53, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 11

Detroit Cass Tech 62, Detroit Renaissance 61, OT

Detroit Denby 42, Detroit Cody 31

Detroit Ford 56, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 17

Detroit Mumford 58, Detroit East English 18

Detroit Southeastern 58, Detroit Pershing 15

Eastpointe East Detroit 53, Hazel Park 45

Eben Junction Superior Central 42, North Central 36

Erie-Mason 73, Summerfield 46

Fowler 56, Bath 15

Gaylord 46, Cadillac 37

Gaylord St. Mary 62, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 50

Genesee 61, Caseville 37

Gladstone 46, Manistique 43

Grand Ledge 37, Holt 31

Grand Traverse Academy 50, Traverse City Home School 34

Grass Lake 67, Napoleon 29

Grosse Ile 52, New Boston Huron 48

Hancock 35, Ewen-Trout Creek 22

Harbor Springs 41, East Jordan 32

Homer 48, Jonesville 47

Hudson 47, Hillsdale 40

Imlay City 45, Algonac 31

Jackson Christian 30, Battle Creek St. Philip 28

Kinde-North Huron 53, Akron-Fairgrove 16

Kingston 46, Ubly 21

Lake Linden-Hubbell 31, Watersmeet 24

Lenawee Christian 51, Sand Creek 32

Leslie 49, Lansing Christian 37

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 56, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 29

Madison Heights Lamphere 41, Warren Woods Tower 15

Manistee Catholic Central 63, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 56

Maple City Glen Lake 66, Suttons Bay 16

Marine City 40, St. Clair 36

Marquette 43, Kingsford 29

Marysville 62, Roseville 32

Mason County Eastern 41, Bear Lake 27

Mesick 37, Brethren 36

Michigan Center 53, Addison 41

Milan 59, Monroe Jefferson 34

Montague 50, Mason County Central 39

New Haven 40, Warren Lincoln 8

North Branch 31, Croswell-Lexington 25

North Dickinson 46, Stephenson 29

Ontonagon 54, L'Anse 45

Oscoda 51, Hillman 22

Pickford 61, Brimley 30

Pittsford 44, Colon 37

Pontiac 37, Ferndale 27

Portland 40, Haslett 34

Potterville 47, Saranac 45

Reese 60, Unionville-Sebewaing 20

Riverview 56, Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 24

Sandusky 60, Memphis 20

Sanford-Meridian 57, Shepherd 38

Sault Ste Marie 58, Rudyard 32

Sparta 64, Kelloggsville 18

Springport 63, Union City 36

St. Charles 54, Vestaburg 26

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 48, Warren Cousino HS 41

St. Clair Shores South Lake 64, Warren Mott 20

St. Ignace 51, Cedarville 33

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 40, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 36

Sterling Heights 50, Warren Fitzgerald 42

Utica 48, Romeo 35

Walkerville 48, Pentwater 32

Westland Universal 48, Dearborn Heights WISE 30

Williamston 77, Lansing Eastern 7

Yale 30, Almont 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bay City All Saints vs. Deckerville, ccd.

Blanchard Montabella vs. Ashley, ccd.

Burt vs. Alanson, ccd.

Climax-Scotts vs. Waldron, ccd.

Gaylord St. Mary vs. Pellston, ccd.

Litchfield vs. Athens, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you