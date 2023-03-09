BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

NSAA State Championship=

Class B=

Quarterfinal=

Crete 66, Elkhorn 61

Omaha Skutt Catholic 56, Bennington 40

Platteview 60, Norris 50

York 67, Scottsbluff 54

Class C2=

Quarterfinal=

Amherst 57, Norfolk Catholic 49, OT

Freeman 52, Gordon/Rushville 30

Hartington Cedar Catholic 59, Elkhorn Valley 50

Tri County 56, Doniphan-Trumbull 41

Class D2=

Quarterfinal=

Parkview Christian 62, Falls City Sacred Heart 42

Shelton 72, Santee 68

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 62, Osceola 54

Wynot 57, Paxton 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

