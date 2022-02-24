GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 60, Little Falls 29
Annandale 63, St. Cloud Cathedral 41
Apple Valley 61, Columbia Heights 51
BOLD 42, Sauk Centre 39
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 59, Eden Valley-Watkins 53
Belle Plaine 45, Delano 43
Cambridge-Isanti 67, North Branch 27
Crosby-Ironton 89, Staples-Motley 43
Fergus Falls 81, Bemidji 50
Foley 65, St. Anthony 38
Fosston 55, Roseau 52
Fridley 73, Breck 21
Henning 71, Bertha-Hewitt 33
Hill-Murray 47, Hastings 44
Kasson-Mantorville 73, New Ulm 49
Kittson County Central 78, Warroad 48
McGregor 51, Mille Lacs Co-op 47
Medford 40, Blue Earth Area 25
Mesabi East 54, Two Harbors 51
Milaca 57, Pine City 48
Minneapolis South 59, Minneapolis Henry 29
Monticello 57, Big Lake 41
Princeton 54, Chisago Lakes 49
Royalton 62, Kimball 55
Sleepy Eye 58, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 53
St. Paul Highland Park 59, Washington Tech 38
Stephen-Argyle 47, Fertile-Beltrami 42
Stewartville 67, Waseca 20
Class A=
Section 1=
Second Round=
Grand Meadow 62, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 23
Hayfield 72, United South Central 18
Houston 62, Bethlehem Academy 50
Kenyon-Wanamingo 77, Southland 46
Lanesboro 52, Mabel-Canton 37
Rushford-Peterson 44, Spring Grove 41
Section 2=
First Round=
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 62, Renville County West 31
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 54, Mankato Loyola 12
Section 3=
First Round=
Adrian/Ellsworth 56, Murray County Central 47
Lakeview 56, Dawson-Boyd 50
Class AA=
Section 1=
First Round=
Caledonia 63, Blooming Prairie 33
Lake City 66, Cannon Falls 33
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 67, Lewiston-Altura 32
Rochester Lourdes 72, Pine Island 38
Winona Cotter 66, Triton 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Breckenridge vs. Frazee, ppd. to Feb 24th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/