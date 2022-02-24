GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 60, Little Falls 29

Annandale 63, St. Cloud Cathedral 41

Apple Valley 61, Columbia Heights 51

BOLD 42, Sauk Centre 39

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 59, Eden Valley-Watkins 53

Belle Plaine 45, Delano 43

Cambridge-Isanti 67, North Branch 27

Crosby-Ironton 89, Staples-Motley 43

Fergus Falls 81, Bemidji 50

Foley 65, St. Anthony 38

Fosston 55, Roseau 52

Fridley 73, Breck 21

Henning 71, Bertha-Hewitt 33

Hill-Murray 47, Hastings 44

Kasson-Mantorville 73, New Ulm 49

Kittson County Central 78, Warroad 48

McGregor 51, Mille Lacs Co-op 47

Medford 40, Blue Earth Area 25

Mesabi East 54, Two Harbors 51

Milaca 57, Pine City 48

Minneapolis South 59, Minneapolis Henry 29

Monticello 57, Big Lake 41

Princeton 54, Chisago Lakes 49

Royalton 62, Kimball 55

Sleepy Eye 58, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 53

St. Paul Highland Park 59, Washington Tech 38

Stephen-Argyle 47, Fertile-Beltrami 42

Stewartville 67, Waseca 20

Class A=

Section 1=

Second Round=

Grand Meadow 62, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 23

Hayfield 72, United South Central 18

Houston 62, Bethlehem Academy 50

Kenyon-Wanamingo 77, Southland 46

Lanesboro 52, Mabel-Canton 37

Rushford-Peterson 44, Spring Grove 41

Section 2=

First Round=

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 62, Renville County West 31

Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 54, Mankato Loyola 12

Section 3=

First Round=

Adrian/Ellsworth 56, Murray County Central 47

Lakeview 56, Dawson-Boyd 50

Class AA=

Section 1=

First Round=

Caledonia 63, Blooming Prairie 33

Lake City 66, Cannon Falls 33

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 67, Lewiston-Altura 32

Rochester Lourdes 72, Pine Island 38

Winona Cotter 66, Triton 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Breckenridge vs. Frazee, ppd. to Feb 24th.

