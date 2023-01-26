GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian Madison 47, Whiteford 38
Alanson 37, Wolverine 28
Allen Park 50, Taylor 40
Athens 39, Litchfield 21
Battle Creek Academy 59, Marshall Academy 22
Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 51, Mason County Eastern 38
Blissfield 70, Clinton 42
Brethren 52, Pentwater 20
Bridgman 33, Coloma 10
Brimley 49, Pickford 38
Bronson 74, Concord 35
Brooklyn Columbia Central 46, Onsted 25
Brown City 44, Capac 16
Carson City-Crystal 37, Breckenridge 23
Clare 54, Shepherd 38
Colon 50, Pittsford 46
Croswell-Lexington 50, Armada 48
Dansville 41, Potterville 22
Detroit University Science 48, Dearborn Advanced Technology 16
Dollar Bay 54, Bessemer 39
Dryden 32, Bay City All Saints 28
East Jackson 53, Bath 43
Elk Rapids 50, Boyne City 30
Erie-Mason 42, Summerfield 16
Ewen - Trout Creek 63, Chassell 28
Fairview 46, Atlanta 41, OT
Ferndale 51, Ferndale University 9
Florence, Wis. 44, Crystal Falls Forest Park 18
Fowler 46, Pewamo-Westphalia 42
Fowlerville 60, Lansing Eastern 25
Frankfort 46, Onekama 37
Fulton-Middleton 44, Blanchard Montabella 21
Gaylord St. Mary 67, Pellston 9
Grass Lake 42, Napoleon 31
Grayling 58, Kalkaska 41
Harbor Light Christian 49, Ellsworth 18
Harrison 28, Pinconning 18
Haslett 55, Mason 26
Hillman 68, Hale 17
Hillsdale Academy 46, Camden-Frontier 25
Hudson 49, Hillsdale 32
Indian River-Inland Lakes 64, Bellaire 33
Jackson Christian 48, Battle Creek St. Philip 38
Jonesville 39, Homer 22
Kinde-North Huron 49, Saginaw Arts and Science 28
Kingston 69, Saginaw Nouvel 19
Laingsburg 32, Saranac 27
Lake Linden-Hubbell 65, Watersmeet 41
Lake Odessa Lakewood 60, Perry 28
Lansing Catholic 72, Ionia 27
Lansing Christian 54, Vermontville Maple Valley 18
Lincoln Park 58, Dearborn Edsel Ford 42
Manchester 47, Hanover-Horton 39
Marion 59, Walkerville 14
Marlette 47, Harbor Beach 40
Mesick 53, Bear Lake 13
Michigan Center 40, Addison 31
Mio-Au Sable 33, Whittemore-Prescott 28
Morenci 43, Britton-Deerfield 30
North Branch 36, Yale 25
North Dickinson 34, Stephenson 31, OT
Olivet 39, Stockbridge 14
Painesdale Jeffers 56, Marenisco 40
Painesdale Jeffers 56, Wakefield-Marenisco 40
Petoskey 35, Traverse City West 26
Richmond 32, Algonac 31
Riverview 68, Airport 25
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 64, Lutheran Westland 14
Sandusky 44, Memphis 17
Sanford-Meridian 58, Gladwin 31
Springport 75, Union City 17
St. Charles 55, Vestaburg 15
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 34, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 26
Traverse City St. Francis 54, Harbor Springs 31
Trenton 48, Wyandotte Roosevelt 38
Williamston 42, St. Johns 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bad Axe vs. Caro, ccd.
Burr Oak vs. Tekonsha, ppd.
Calhoun Christian vs. Coldwater Pansophia Academy, ppd.
Lawrence vs. Hartford, ccd.
Madison Heights Bishop Foley vs. Clarkston Everest Collegiate, ppd.
Merritt Academy vs. Hope of Detroit, ppd.
Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan vs. Baraga, ppd.
