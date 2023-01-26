GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian Madison 47, Whiteford 38

Alanson 37, Wolverine 28

Allen Park 50, Taylor 40

Athens 39, Litchfield 21

Battle Creek Academy 59, Marshall Academy 22

Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 51, Mason County Eastern 38

Blissfield 70, Clinton 42

Brethren 52, Pentwater 20

Bridgman 33, Coloma 10

Brimley 49, Pickford 38

Bronson 74, Concord 35

Brooklyn Columbia Central 46, Onsted 25

Brown City 44, Capac 16

Carson City-Crystal 37, Breckenridge 23

Clare 54, Shepherd 38

Colon 50, Pittsford 46

Croswell-Lexington 50, Armada 48

Dansville 41, Potterville 22

Detroit University Science 48, Dearborn Advanced Technology 16

Dollar Bay 54, Bessemer 39

Dryden 32, Bay City All Saints 28

East Jackson 53, Bath 43

Elk Rapids 50, Boyne City 30

Erie-Mason 42, Summerfield 16

Ewen - Trout Creek 63, Chassell 28

Fairview 46, Atlanta 41, OT

Ferndale 51, Ferndale University 9

Florence, Wis. 44, Crystal Falls Forest Park 18

Fowler 46, Pewamo-Westphalia 42

Fowlerville 60, Lansing Eastern 25

Frankfort 46, Onekama 37

Fulton-Middleton 44, Blanchard Montabella 21

Gaylord St. Mary 67, Pellston 9

Grass Lake 42, Napoleon 31

Grayling 58, Kalkaska 41

Harbor Light Christian 49, Ellsworth 18

Harrison 28, Pinconning 18

Haslett 55, Mason 26

Hillman 68, Hale 17

Hillsdale Academy 46, Camden-Frontier 25

Hudson 49, Hillsdale 32

Indian River-Inland Lakes 64, Bellaire 33

Jackson Christian 48, Battle Creek St. Philip 38

Jonesville 39, Homer 22

Kinde-North Huron 49, Saginaw Arts and Science 28

Kingston 69, Saginaw Nouvel 19

Laingsburg 32, Saranac 27

Lake Linden-Hubbell 65, Watersmeet 41

Lake Odessa Lakewood 60, Perry 28

Lansing Catholic 72, Ionia 27

Lansing Christian 54, Vermontville Maple Valley 18

Lincoln Park 58, Dearborn Edsel Ford 42

Manchester 47, Hanover-Horton 39

Marion 59, Walkerville 14

Marlette 47, Harbor Beach 40

Mesick 53, Bear Lake 13

Michigan Center 40, Addison 31

Mio-Au Sable 33, Whittemore-Prescott 28

Morenci 43, Britton-Deerfield 30

North Branch 36, Yale 25

North Dickinson 34, Stephenson 31, OT

Olivet 39, Stockbridge 14

Painesdale Jeffers 56, Marenisco 40

Painesdale Jeffers 56, Wakefield-Marenisco 40

Petoskey 35, Traverse City West 26

Richmond 32, Algonac 31

Riverview 68, Airport 25

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 64, Lutheran Westland 14

Sandusky 44, Memphis 17

Sanford-Meridian 58, Gladwin 31

Springport 75, Union City 17

St. Charles 55, Vestaburg 15

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 34, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 26

Traverse City St. Francis 54, Harbor Springs 31

Trenton 48, Wyandotte Roosevelt 38

Williamston 42, St. Johns 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bad Axe vs. Caro, ccd.

Burr Oak vs. Tekonsha, ppd.

Calhoun Christian vs. Coldwater Pansophia Academy, ppd.

Lawrence vs. Hartford, ccd.

Madison Heights Bishop Foley vs. Clarkston Everest Collegiate, ppd.

Merritt Academy vs. Hope of Detroit, ppd.

Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan vs. Baraga, ppd.

