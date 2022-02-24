GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Airport 40, Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 36

Alma 53, Bridgeport 34

Ann Arbor Pioneer 52, Bedford 44

Armada 49, Croswell-Lexington 33

Athens 62, Battle Creek St. Philip 22

Auburn Hills Avondale 44, Ferndale University 39

Bark River-Harris 66, Crystal Falls Forest Park 33

Bath 44, Saranac 43

Battle Creek Lakeview 60, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 29

Bay City All Saints 64, Owendale-Gagetown 29

Bellaire 29, Boyne City 26

Blanchard Montabella 44, Merrill 16

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 39, Livonia Clarenceville 33

Breckenridge 60, Vestaburg 55

Britton-Deerfield 47, Clinton 39

Brooklyn Columbia Central 62, Dundee 35

Calumet 68, Lake Linden-Hubbell 21

Capac 27, Brown City 20

Caro 48, Bad Axe 34

Chassell 50, Watersmeet 45

Colon 39, Hillsdale Academy 35

Concord 45, Quincy 40

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 54, Redford Thurston 50

Deckerville 48, Dryden 38

Dollar Bay 44, Painesdale Jeffers 36

Dowagiac Union 53, Allegan 11

East Jackson 56, Springport 42

Edwardsburg 54, Otsego 42

Engadine 60, Cedarville 48

Erie-Mason 56, New Boston Huron 34

Evart 70, Roscommon 43

Ewen-Trout Creek 43, Bessemer 28

Farmington 60, Pontiac 25

Fowler 50, Dansville 23

Frankfort 51, Onekama 35

Fruitport Calvary Christian 47, Hesperia 24

Gaylord 55, Lake City 48

Gladstone 53, Iron Mountain 47

Grand Ledge 46, DeWitt 44

Grand Rapids South Christian 56, Cedar Springs 23

Grass Lake 53, Jonesville 30

Grosse Pointe North 49, Lake Fenton 44

Hamtramck 52, Dearborn Advanced Technology 25

Hanover-Horton 57, Union City 27

Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 56, Marshall Academy 23

Holland Christian 58, Hamilton 53

Holt 61, Lansing Waverly 31

Houghton 67, Ontonagon 40

Imlay City 54, Almont 36

Indian River-Inland Lakes 59, Mackinaw City 46

Kalamazoo Central 58, Battle Creek Central 35

Laingsburg 45, Fulton-Middleton 27

Lenawee Christian 57, Lansing Christian 34

Manistee Catholic Central 58, Mason County Eastern 56

Manton 37, Charlevoix 25

Maple City Glen Lake 81, Benzie Central 33

Marion 48, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 22

Martin 39, Constantine 32

Mattawan 36, Richland Gull Lake 28

Mendon 54, Cassopolis 47

Mesick 40, Pentwater 28

Montague 42, Shelby 39

Morrice 37, Carson City-Crystal 34

Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 41, Coleman 27

Napoleon 44, Homer 40

Negaunee 45, Marquette 30

Niles Brandywine 56, South Haven 29

North Farmington 53, Troy Athens 46

Northville 43, Dearborn Fordson 41

Novi 38, Dearborn 24

Oxford 41, Rochester Adams 29

Peck 36, Caseville 32

Petoskey 36, Traverse City Central 33

Plainwell 61, Three Rivers 42

Plymouth 60, Westland John Glenn 18

Reese 56, Unionville-Sebewaing 40

Richmond 48, Algonac 40

Rochester 45, Lake Orion 25

Salem 58, Livonia Stevenson 40

Sandusky 62, Memphis 21

Sanford-Meridian 51, Clare 39

Schoolcraft 57, Watervliet 56

Shepherd 43, Pinconning 26

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 54, Royal Oak Shrine 26

St. Ignace 58, Cheboygan 24

St. Joseph 52, Portage Central 31

Stockbridge 48, Olivet 39

Sturgis 45, Paw Paw 30

Three Oaks River Valley 25, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 18

Troy 58, Holly 19

Vicksburg 57, Niles 47

Waldron 47, Tekonsha 21

West Bloomfield 68, Southfield A&T 20

Westfield 67, Saline 50

Westland Universal 45, Dearborn Riverside Academy-West 27

Westwood 60, Gwinn 39

Yale 48, North Branch 42

Ypsilanti 44, Adrian 15

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 65, Lansing Catholic 39

Zion Christian 39, Calhoun Christian 38, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dearborn Heights Crestwood vs. Monroe Jefferson, ccd.

Eau Claire vs. New Buffalo, ccd.

Lansing Everett vs. Okemos, ccd.

Marine City Cardinal Mooney vs. Merritt Academy, ppd.

