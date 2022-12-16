GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aztec, N.M. 51, Bayfield 23

Campbell County, Wyo. 61, Resurrection Christian 42

Chaparral 55, Ponderosa 32

Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 60, Greeley Central 56

Cheyenne East, Wyo. 60, Glenwood Springs 37

D'Evelyn 60, Palisade 27

FMHS 49, Delta 27

Faith Christian 47, Lotus School of Excellence 13

Hayden 42, Belleview Christian 32

Kit Carson 30, Eads 24

Laramie, Wyo. 59, Palmer Ridge 47

Lyons 71, Frontier Academy 39

McClave 65, Wiley 17

Mead 71, Grand Junction Central 51

Montrose High School 56, Middle Park 12

Northfield 55, Loveland 21

Peyton 74, Swallows Charter Academy 10

Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 33, Pueblo East 32

Pueblo South 69, Mitchell 14

Riverdale Ridge 80, Skyline High School 14

Sanford 51, Fowler 38

Silver Creek 54, Grand Junction 19

SkyView Academy 60, Bruce Randolph 14

Springfield 63, Walsh 9

Thomas Jefferson 49, Bear Creek 48

Twin Peaks Charter Academy 33, Denver Waldorf 13

Valor Christian 61, Regis Jesuit 54

West Grand 60, Clear Creek 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Potter-Dix, Neb. vs. Caliche, ppd.

