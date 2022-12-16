GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aztec, N.M. 51, Bayfield 23
Campbell County, Wyo. 61, Resurrection Christian 42
Chaparral 55, Ponderosa 32
Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 60, Greeley Central 56
Cheyenne East, Wyo. 60, Glenwood Springs 37
D'Evelyn 60, Palisade 27
FMHS 49, Delta 27
Faith Christian 47, Lotus School of Excellence 13
Hayden 42, Belleview Christian 32
Kit Carson 30, Eads 24
Laramie, Wyo. 59, Palmer Ridge 47
Lyons 71, Frontier Academy 39
McClave 65, Wiley 17
Mead 71, Grand Junction Central 51
Montrose High School 56, Middle Park 12
Northfield 55, Loveland 21
Peyton 74, Swallows Charter Academy 10
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 33, Pueblo East 32
Pueblo South 69, Mitchell 14
Riverdale Ridge 80, Skyline High School 14
Sanford 51, Fowler 38
Silver Creek 54, Grand Junction 19
SkyView Academy 60, Bruce Randolph 14
Springfield 63, Walsh 9
Thomas Jefferson 49, Bear Creek 48
Twin Peaks Charter Academy 33, Denver Waldorf 13
Valor Christian 61, Regis Jesuit 54
West Grand 60, Clear Creek 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Potter-Dix, Neb. vs. Caliche, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
